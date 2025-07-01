HOUSTON SYMPHONY holiday season now features A CAPPELLA POWERHOUSE VOCTAVE, IN CONCERT December 8

HOUSTON (July 1, 2025) – The Houston Symphony’s 2025 Holiday concert line-up gets a jolt of energy from a cappella sensation Voctave, bringing its signature sound to festive holiday favorites in Voctave: It Feels Like Christmas. The orchestra is not performing this concert, instead turning the spotlight solely on the eleven-member a capella powerhouse ensemble, as they deliver a stocking full of fan favorite carols in a family-friendly holiday celebration, Monday, December 8, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. at Jones Hall.

This acclaimed American a cappella ensemble hails from Florida, and comprises eleven members: E.J. Cardona,Tiffany Coburn, Ashley Espinoza, Karl Hudson, Chrystal Johnson, Kate Lott, Drew Ochoa, Jamey Ray, Aaron Stratton, Kurt Von Schmittou, and Sarah Whittemore.

The Houston Symphony presents Voctave: It Feels Like Christmas in one performance only, Monday, December 8 at 7:30 at Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana Street, in Houston’s Theater District. Tickets are now available on pre-sale to donors and subscribers. Tickets go on sale to the general public on July 9, 2025. For tickets and information, please call or text 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org.

About Voctave

A cappella sensation Voctave has had over 160 million social media views of their videos, and their albums frequently debut in the top 10 on the Billboard and iTunes charts. In 2024 they released the third volume in their popular The Corner of Broadway & Main Street series and recorded a number of collaborations with guest artists including Tituss Burgess and The Swingles. Last season Voctave released a brand-new holiday album It Feels Like Christmas and embarked on a North American holiday tour. Other recent highlights include an album of lullabies entitled Goodnight, My Someone and tours of their popular show The Corner of Broadway & Main Street.

Formed in 2015 by producer and arranger Jamey Ray, the voices that bring their arrangements to life represent a wealth of diverse backgrounds and musical experiences. Hailing from Central Florida, the eleven members of Voctave have performed across the globe and appear on countless recordings. The group has performed with GRAMMY, Dove and American Music Award recipients including Sandi Patty, Pentatonix’s Kirstin Maldonado, Mark Lowry, David Phelps, and Jody McBrayer. Voctave’s albums are digitally available on all platforms.

About the Houston Symphony

Under the leadership of Music Director Juraj Valčuha, the Grammy Award-winning Houston Symphony continues to inspire and engage diverse audiences in Houston and beyond with exceptional musical performances and enduring community impact. The Symphony held its inaugural performance at The Majestic Theater in downtown Houston on June 21, 1913. Now in its second century as one of America’s premier orchestras, the Houston Symphony is one of the oldest performing arts organizations in Texas and remains a cultural cornerstone of the region.

With an annual operating budget of $40.7 million, the Symphony presents over 130 concerts each year, making it one of the largest performing arts organizations in Texas. Its reach extends far beyond the concert hall, delivering more than 600 performances annually at schools, community centers, hospitals, and other venues, engaging over 160,000 people throughout Greater Houston.

The Symphony’s innovative response to the COVID-19 pandemic—completing its 2020-21 Season with in-person audiences and weekly livestreams—earned national recognition and the ASCAP Foundation’s Deems Taylor/Virgil Thomson Broadcast/Media Award. Its commitment to innovation continues, with its 2024-25 Season reaching audiences in over 45 countries and all 50 states via livestreaming, making it one of the few American orchestras to sustain such global digital engagement.

Renowned for its artistry, the Symphony has a distinguished recording legacy under prestigious labels, including Koch International Classics, Naxos, RCA Red Seal, and Pentatone. Highlights include a Grammy and ECHO Klassik Award-winning live recording of Alban Berg’s Wozzeck and recent releases such as Jimmy López Bellido’s Aurora and Ad Astra (2022) and Jennifer Higdon’s Duo Duel (2023).

The Symphony’s educational impact is equally remarkable, with its Harry and Cora Sue Mach Student Concert Series reaching over 50,000 students annually. Its In Harmony after-school program and partnerships with institutions like the Houston Methodist Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Texas Children’s Hospital further demonstrate the Symphony’s commitment to fostering community connections and accessibility to the arts.

With a vision centered on artistic excellence, community engagement, and accessibility, the Houston Symphony remains a cultural leader in Houston and a global ambassador for the transformative power of music.

For more information, please contact Eric Skelly, eric.skelly@houstonsymphony.org Jessica Henderson, jessica@theckpgroup.com