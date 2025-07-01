Glenn Hegar Begins Tenure as Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System

Former Texas Comptroller brings leadership, fiscal expertise and a vision to shape the next generation of Texans

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Glenn Hegar, the former Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, today officially assumed his duties as Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System, one of the largest and most influential systems of higher education in the United States.

With 11 universities, eight state agencies, a comprehensive health science center and a combined enrollment of more than 168,700 students, the A&M System spans every corner of the state and drives innovation, workforce development, and service across Texas.

“I’ve spent my entire career serving the people of Texas,” Hegar said. “But what drew me to this role is the opportunity to positively influence the next generation of Texans — to give them the tools, the education, and the values they need to lead. That’s what the Texas A&M System does better than anyone.”

Hegar was unanimously selected by the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents in March to succeed Chancellor John Sharp, who served in the position for nearly 14 years and oversaw unprecedented growth, modernization and impact across the System.

Chairman Robert L. Albritton, who leads the Board of Regents, welcomed Hegar on his first day: “Glenn Hegar is a proven leader with deep experience in state government, a passion for public service and a firm grasp of the challenges and opportunities facing Texas. We are confident he will lead the A&M System with integrity, accountability, and a vision focused on the future.”

Hegar ’93, a graduate of Texas A&M University, has served Texans for more than two decades in elected office, as a member of the Texas House and the Texas Senate and, most recently, as Comptroller. In that role, he managed the state’s budget and economic forecasting as Texas’ economy grew to become the eight largest in the world, ahead of nations such as Russia, Canada and Italy.

As Chancellor, Hegar will oversee a system that soon will expand to include Texas A&M University–Victoria, following the passage of Senate Bill 2361 and $25 million in new legislative funding to grow the Victoria campus. The addition of A&M–Victoria underscores the System’s continued commitment to expanding access, supporting regional economies and serving Texas students.

Over the coming weeks, Hegar will continue meeting with university presidents, agency leaders and key stakeholders to gather input and outline his priorities. His will emphasize academic excellence, operational efficiency, innovation in applied research and a renewed focus on developing the System’s regional universities to prepare students for high-demand careers in Texas.

“This System is full of dedicated public servants — from faculty and researchers to campus staff and agency field workers,” Hegar said. “It’s a privilege to lead them, and together we’re going to continue building a future Texas can be proud of.”

About The Texas A&M University System

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation, with a budget of $7.3 billion. Through a statewide network of 11 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, Texas A&M–Fort Worth, and Texas A&M–RELLIS, the A&M System educates more than 168,700 students and makes more than 25 million additional educational contacts through service and outreach programs each year. System-wide, research and development expenditures exceed $1.5 billion annually, helping drive the state’s economy.