DPS Increases Enforcement for Fourth of July Holiday

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is stepping up enforcement efforts for the Fourth of July holiday to keep everyone safe on the roads, including Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (CARE), which runs July 3-6.

Operation CARE is a specialized campaign in which Texas Highway Patrol Troopers patrol for drivers who are speeding, intoxicated, not complying with Texas’ Move Over, Slow Down law or violating other laws.

“The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate our freedoms with family and friends, but safety must come first,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee, “Whether you’re on the road, on the water or handling fireworks, make smart choices that protect you and those around you. Let’s work together to ensure everyone has a safe and happy Independence Day.”

During last year’s Fourth of July enforcement campaign, Troopers issued more than 59,521 citations and warnings, including 5,178 for speeding; 1,581 for no insurance; and more than 335 for individuals without seat belts or child seat restraints. DPS also arrested 212 people on DWI charges and 250 people for other felony charges.

DPS encourages the public to follow these safety tips during Fourth of July weekend and beyond:

Driver Safety:

· Don’t drink and drive. Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol.

· Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road. So far in 2024, there have been more than 7,044 Move Over, Slow Down violations.

· Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

· Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

· Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

· Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

· On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).

· Don’t cut in front of large trucks and try not to brake quickly in front of them. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.

· If you can Steer It, Clear It: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.

· Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.

· Check your vehicle to make sure it is properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.

· Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.

· Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas.

Fireworks Safety:

· Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area away from buildings and flammable materials.

· Keep a bucket of water or a hose nearby in case of an emergency.

· Never allow young children to handle fireworks; supervise older children closely.

· Light one firework at a time and never relight a “dud” firework.

· Dispose of used fireworks by soaking them in water before discarding them.

DPS would also like to remind Texans about the iWatchTexas program, a critical resource for reporting suspicious activity within the community to help prevent dangerous attacks. It’s especially important to be vigilant as people gather for parades, festivals and other community events. Tips can be reported via the website, the free iWatch iOS or Android mobile app or by calling 844-643-2251. All reports are confidential. For information on how to use iWatchTexas, you can view this how-to video.

Remember, iWatchTexas is not for emergencies. If there is an emergency, call 911 immediately.