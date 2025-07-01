Cornyn Provision to Bring Space Shuttle Discovery to Houston Passed in Senate’s One Big Beautiful Bill

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) today celebrated the passage of his provision to reconsider moving the Space Shuttle Discovery from Virginia to its rightful home near the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston in the Senate’s reconciliation legislation:

“Houston has long been the cornerstone of our nation’s human space exploration program, and it’s long overdue for Space City to receive the recognition it deserves by bringing the Space Shuttle Discovery home,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I am glad to see this pass as part of the Senate’s One Big Beautiful Bill and look forward to welcoming Discovery to Houston and righting this egregious wrong.”

“Houston has long stood at the heart of America’s human spaceflight program, and this legislation rightly honors that legacy,” said Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, & Transportation Chairman Ted Cruz. “It ensures that any future transfer of a flown, crewed space vehicle will prioritize locations that have played a direct and vital role in our nation’s manned space program, making Houston, Texas, a leading candidate. Bringing such a historic space vehicle to the region would underscore the city’s indispensable contributions to our space missions, highlight the strength of America’s commercial space partnerships, and inspire future generations of engineers, scientists, and pioneers who will carry our legacy of American leadership in space.”

Background:

The Senator’s provision included in the Senate’s legislation would result in consideration of the Space Shuttle Discovery moving from Virginia to its rightful home near NASA’s JSC in Houston.

Mission Control at NASA’s Johnson Space Center led all of the space shuttle flights throughout the program’s history, and the astronauts who flew aboard the shuttles lived and trained in the area Houston. Four space shuttles were retired from NASA in 2010, and one of them was expected to go on display in the Space City. Congress stated in the NASA Authorization Act of 2010 that the four space shuttles were to be given to states with a “historical relationship with either the launch, flight operations, or processing of the Space Shuttle orbiters or the retrieval of NASA-manned space vehicles, or significant contributions to human space flight.” Unfortunately, this directive was

unlawfully ignored by the Obama administration, who played politics to keep Houston from getting one of the shuttles. Notably, the administration gave one of the four shuttles to New York City, which has not made any major contributions to the nation’s history of space exploration and is not home to a NASA center—unlike Houston. The Space Shuttle Discovery should be transferred to Houston. This legislation would authorize the movement of the Space Shuttle Discovery from the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Virginia to an entity near the JSC in Houston.

Additional space-related provisions led by Sen. Cornyn, including the Mission to Modernize Astronautic Resources (MARS) for Space Act, nearly $10 billion in NASA funding for programs at JSC, funding for National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Artemis program, and resources to support the International Space Station (ISS), were included in the Senate’s legislation.

