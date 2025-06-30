Typhoon Texas Hosts Star-Spangled July 4 Celebration;

City of Katy Fireworks Highlights “Red, White & Boom” Celebration

KATY, TX (June 30, 2025) – As it celebrates ten seasons of summer fun, Typhoon Texas is inviting families to make a splash this Independence Day at its annual Red, White & Boom event — a full day of patriotic entertainment, festive activities and one of the area’s most anticipated fireworks displays.

The July 4 celebration features something for everyone, from lively performances and themed games to costumed stilt walkers and a hands-on craft station for kids. In the afternoon, guests can look to the sky for a daring skydiving performance by the Typhoon Texas Skydivers (weather permitting).

The festivities wrap up with a fireworks finale at 9 p.m., part of the City of Katy’s Freedom Celebration. The show is visible throughout the waterpark and offers a colorful, high-energy salute to America’s birthday.

“This year is extra special for us,” said John Pham, vice president of marketing for Typhoon Texas. “In our tenth season, we’re proud to continue traditions like Red, White & Boom that bring families together for unforgettable summer memories.”

In addition to the Independence Day activities, guests can enjoy the park’s signature attractions, including its Texas-sized wave pool, lazy river, dozens of waterslides, and Typhoon Jr., a kid-friendly zone with pint-sized thrills.

Red, White & Boom takes place on Friday, July 4. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the park will remain open until 10 p.m.

For tickets, season passes and more information, visit www.typhoontexas.com/houston. As always, season pass holders enjoy free admission to all special events.