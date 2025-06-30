Fireworks are Not for Pets 

Protect your furry family members during the Fourth of July celebration

HOUSTON – With the Fourth of July fast approaching, Harris County Pets (HCP), a division of Harris County Public Health, is reminding all pet owners to take extra precautions to keep their pets safe and calm during holiday festivities. Fireworks, unfamiliar guests, loud gatherings, and outdoor barbecues may be fun for people—but they can be stressful and even dangerous for pets.

“Fireworks may be exciting for us, but they can be terrifying for pets,” said Corey Steele, Director of Harris County Veterinary Public Health. “Typically, we tend to see an increase in calls of stray and frightened animals following the holiday. The best way to protect your pet is to prepare in advance, keep them indoors, and ensure they have a microchip with current contact information.”

Even well-behaved pets may panic at the sound of loud fireworks and run away, jump fences, or become disoriented. Some may suffer from severe anxiety or injure themselves trying to escape.

Tips for Keeping Your Pets Safe on the Fourth of July

Leave your pets at home. Do not bring them to parties, fireworks displays, or parades. Crowds and loud sounds can cause anxiety and unpredictable behavior.

Do not bring them to parties, fireworks displays, or parades. Crowds and loud sounds can cause anxiety and unpredictable behavior. Keep pets indoors. Create a quiet, safe space where your pet feels comfortable—consider a crate, an interior room, or an area with familiar bedding and toys. Turn on a fan, television, or radio to help mask the sound of fireworks.

Create a quiet, safe space where your pet feels comfortable—consider a crate, an interior room, or an area with familiar bedding and toys. Turn on a fan, television, or radio to help mask the sound of fireworks. Check ID tags and microchips. Make sure your pet wears a collar with an ID tag containing up-to-date information. If your pet is microchipped, verify that the microchip registry has your current contact details.

Make sure your pet wears a collar with an ID tag containing up-to-date information. If your pet is microchipped, verify that the microchip registry has your current contact details. Prepare for the unexpected. Take a current photo of your pet and be mindful of any gaps in fencing or doors that may be left open during gatherings.

Take a current photo of your pet and be mindful of any gaps in fencing or doors that may be left open during gatherings. Talk to your veterinarian. If your pet has previously shown signs of stress during storms or loud noises, your vet can recommend treatments, behavioral therapy, or medications to help them cope.

If your pet has previously shown signs of stress during storms or loud noises, your vet can recommend treatments, behavioral therapy, or medications to help them cope. Keep pets away from hazards. Fireworks, glow sticks, charcoal, hot grills, and party foods can all be dangerous. Keep these items out of reach.

Fireworks, glow sticks, charcoal, hot grills, and party foods can all be dangerous. Keep these items out of reach. Avoid leaving pets in vehicles. Even for a few minutes, a parked car can become dangerously hot, even with the windows cracked.

Help Reunite Lost Pets with Their Families

Harris County Pets scans every stray animal for a microchip upon intake. A registered microchip significantly increases the chances of a happy reunion. If you see a loose pet in your neighborhood, please report it by calling Harris County Pets at (281) 999-3191.