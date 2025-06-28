Community Park Cleanup Scheduled for July 12th

Jason Shanley, is a member of Boy Scout Troop 209. During a recent geocaching trip with his family, they visited the Fry Road Municipal District Park (near Fry and Saums roads in Katy) and were concerned by its neglected condition.

The park has loose power lines, overgrown vegetation, broken walkways, damaged fencing and trash cans, poor lighting, and significant litter. Attached are photos that show the extent of the disrepair.

Parks are meant for recreation and community enjoyment, but in its current state, this one fall short. To help restore it, Jason has organized a community cleanup on Saturday, July 12th, from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. The public is encouraged to come out and participate in the cleanup.