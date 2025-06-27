Top Fentanyl Overdose Symptoms and How to Help

Learn the top fentanyl overdose symptoms that show somebody needs urgent medical intervention and what you should do to help.

Identifying the most common fentanyl overdose symptoms is the first crucial step in preventing death. Fentanyl and other potent opioids can be fatal in a matter of minutes, making immediate medical attention key to saving lives.

Waiting for emergency services to administer life-saving treatment may not be sufficient when you witness an opioid overdose. That’s why carrying the right equipment to face a fentanyl emergency can make all the difference in the gravest of situations.

Top 3 Signs of a Fentanyl Overdose

The presence of three symptoms strongly suggests an opioid overdose, possibly caused by fentanyl. These are:

Pinpoint pupils: The casualty’s pupils will be extremely small.

The casualty’s pupils will be extremely small. Respiratory depression: The patient may have difficulty breathing. Look for signs of shallow or slow breathing.

The patient may have difficulty breathing. Look for signs of shallow or slow breathing. Loss of consciousness: The patient will appear in a coma-like state.

Other Signs of a Fentanyl Overdose

Other signs to look out for if you suspect a fentanyl overdose are:

Clammy or cold skin

Discolored skin: Look for blue skin, especially around the lips and fingernails

The patient is making choking or gurgling sounds

Lack of response to stimulation

Limp body

Patients showing signs of all or some of these symptoms may be experiencing a life-threatening fentanyl overdose.

How to Treat a Fentanyl Overdose

Fentanyl overdoses require fast and decisive action. Ex-SWAT medic and CEO of True Rescue Brian Graddon explains:

“Peak respiratory depression often occurs in five minutes, and sometimes even less. That’s why bystander intervention is so crucial in reducing the number of overdose deaths caused by fentanyl and other illicit drugs.”

Follow these steps if you suspect a fentanyl (or any opioid) overdose:

Call 9-1-1 immediately.

Administer naloxone in the form of NARCAN® Nasal Spray. If the casualty doesn’t respond after 2-3 minutes, administer another dose. This is perfectly safe.

Giving naloxone should rouse the patient. At this point, keep them awake, alert, and breathing.

Lay the person on their side in the recovery position to prevent choking.

Stay with the patient until emergency services arrive. Overdoses are distressing episodes; comfort them and reassure them that help is on the way.

Be aware that naloxone only works to prevent an opioid overdose for 30-90 minutes. This means that it’s possible for the individual to experience the effects of an overdose again after the naloxone wears off. For this reason, it’s best to carry at least two doses of NARCAN and always get professional help to handle an overdose until the casualty has totally recovered from their ordeal.

How NARCAN Reverses Fentanyl Overdoses

NARCAN (the commonly used brand name for the medication naloxone) helps with overdoses from any opioid including heroin, prescription opioid drugs, and fentanyl.

Naloxone works by binding to the brain’s opioid receptors. This antagonist action blocks fentanyl’s effects and reverses the respiratory depression that can lead to death.

Is It Safe to Administer NARCAN?

It’s safe to administer NARCAN Nasal Spray both for the casualty and the first responder. It’s also extremely easy to use. NARCAN is highly effective, non-invasive, and causes negligible side effects. Importantly, it doesn’t cause any further ill effects to the individual even if opioids aren’t present in their system.

Administering NARCAN is the best solution for any overdose where opioids could be present. This is because:

Other illicit drugs like cocaine are often cut with fentanyl. The substance is also increasingly identified in fake pills that mimic pharmaceutical drugs. This means the casualty may not even realize they’ve taken fentanyl.

Somebody experiencing a fentanyl overdose likely won’t be in a position to tell you what they’ve taken or how much.

Who Should Carry Naloxone?

Carrying naloxone is a good idea for anyone willing to provide life-saving care to an individual experiencing an opioid overdose. Having NARCAN Nasal Spray on hand is especially recommended for those in the following categories:

Family, friends, or neighbors of anyone with a substance abuse disorder: Remember that other drugs are often cut with opioids like fentanyl, putting anyone who abuses drugs at risk of a fentanyl overdose.

Remember that other drugs are often cut with opioids like fentanyl, putting anyone who abuses drugs at risk of a fentanyl overdose. Individuals with an opioid use disorder: Keep NARCAN Nasal Spray in your pocket and tell others you have it so they can help you in an emergency.

Keep NARCAN Nasal Spray in your pocket and tell others you have it so they can help you in an emergency. Concerned members of the community: Some communities are hit particularly hard by the opioid crisis. Carrying naloxone is a great way of protecting vulnerable people in your area.

Rapid bystander response is key to saving lives during a fentanyl overdose. Emergency services routinely carry naloxone to treat individuals suffering from an overdose. However, emergency medical services’ average response time is seven minutes. Fentanyl can claim lives in as little as five. This makes those closest to the casualty the best placed to administer life-saving care.

Fentanyl Facts

Fentanyl is an FDA-approved synthetic opioid used for pain relief and anesthesia. However, illegally manufactured fentanyl is classified as a Schedule II narcotic.

It’s incredibly potent: Fentanyl is around 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin as a pain reliever.

Synthetic opioids—primarily fentanyl—led to 73,838 reported deaths in 2022 in the United States alone. It’s currently estimated that around 150 people die every day from overdoses of synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Other illicit drugs like methamphetamines, heroin, cocaine, and MDMA are often mixed with fentanyl to make the product more potent and reduce costs for the dealers. This makes consuming any illegal drug extremely risky as consumers don’t know what’s in the product or how powerful it is.

Community Intervention Is Key to Saving Lives

Community members play an important role in tackling the opioid crisis that’s impacting so many regions across the county. Committing to taking steps to protect the most vulnerable people in your area is a step that may save lives and give someone the second chance they need.

Time is of the essence when treating somebody experiencing a suspected fentanyl overdose. Carrying NARCAN can make all the difference in the most critical moments.