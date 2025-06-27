Texas A&M Courtney Cares leads the way in equine-assisted services

Program builds momentum with strong support, promising collaborations and new institutional home

For children, veterans and adults facing physical or emotional challenges, healing can begin through new connections with caregivers and horses.

The Courtney Grimshaw Equine Assisted Services Initiative, known as Courtney Cares, offers equine-assisted services designed to address a wide range of physical, cognitive, emotional and social needs.

The program lives within the Texas A&M Institute for Equine Sciences, a part of Texas A&M AgriLife Research, the state’s premier research agency in agriculture, natural resources and the life sciences.

Sidewalkers and a horse handler assist a client in a trotting exercise during a Courtney Cares lesson. (Kylie Kunzler/Courtney Cares)

An experience that makes a difference

The program’s leaders and longtime supporters say the impact on Courtney Cares’ clients and their families is clear and immediate.

Nancy Krenek has a doctorate of physical therapy and is a certified riding instructor, physical therapist and executive director of Courtney Cares. Krenek shared feedback from Courtney Cares clients, families and students.

One student called the program “an influential life experience for anyone who participates.”

Another said it was “the first and only class I took during four years of undergraduate studies where I left the class feeling like I made a difference.”

The students cited new understandings about the needs for support that people with disabilities experience.

“Family members of loved ones participating in Courtney Cares continue to share how those experiences have profoundly improved their lives,” said Craig Huffhines, director of the Institute for Equine Sciences. “For example, participants in our veterans horsemanship program describe how their bond with the horse has empowered them, built their confidence, alleviated anxiety and strengthened their connections with fellow veterans and their families.”

Krenek credited the Texas A&M Corp of Cadets Parsons Mounted Cavalry, pointing out that Courtney Cares could not serve its clients without the cavalry’s service horses and volunteers.

Parson’s Mounted Cavalry at the entrance for the Institute’s most recent donor event raising money for Courtney Cares (Kylie Kunzler, Courtney Cares)

Research and teaching impacts into the future

Krenek said emerging research continues to explore and document benefits to participants and the horses they connect with.

She said a study by the Texas A&M J. Mike Walker ’66 Department of Mechanical Engineering and Courtney Cares looked at the movement of the horse and four individuals with cerebral palsy, documenting changes and synchronizations in movement and function.

She said Courtney Cares was part of another study that documented the effects of combat veterans working with horses to include a decrease in anxiety, increased quality of life and decreased post-traumatic stress disorder.

Ongoing research – with the Texas A&M Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, the Department of Animal Science, and the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences – considers effects on clients with Parkinson’s disease and the horses they work with.

Courtney Cares is also instrumental in training the next generation of equine-assisted services leaders with real-world experience for careers in healthcare and service.

“We teach students not to put people in a box, which we all do naturally,” Krenek said. “We challenge them to watch those boxes fall away and see individuals and their purposes in life. It is a beautiful thing to witness and hear about from the students.

“We also teach research best practices, how to present information, and how to connect with families and horses, which is essential for our biomedical sciences majors who will be working with clients and families.”

Huffhines added that, in its new home at the Institute for Equine Sciences, Courtney Cares is positioned to enhance health outcomes, academic research and education in equine-assisted services.

“The Institute for Equine Sciences is uniquely suited to house Courtney Cares,” Huffhines said. “We collaborate with faculty and scientists from multiple colleges and departments spanning veterinary medicine, animal science, sports medicine and kinesiology. The interdisciplinary approach is key to advancing both the science and accessibility of equine-assisted services.”

A legacy of support

Courtney Cares began in 2012 through a donation from the family of Courtney Grimshaw Fowler ’85, an avid equestrian and international businesswoman, following her death in 2010.

Since its founding, the program has served over 155 families, worked with 570 volunteers, and provided leadership and learning opportunities to more than 400 Texas A&M biomedical sciences students.

Kay Pence ’79, longtime supporter of Courtney Cares, cited a historical reference to the therapeutic benefits of horses.

“Even the Greek physician Hippocrates referred to the value of horseback riding in physical recovery,” she said. “So, as they say, there is nothing new under the sun, we just need to recognize and promote this treatment. Texas A&M should lead in this national research. To do this, the program must be supported by donors.”

The initiative aims to expand its reach through generous support and foster research collaborations that position equine-assisted services as a mainstream option for families seeking care.

Huffines said he expects the institute to grow as a vital connector for new Courtney Cares collaborations across campus and beyond. He emphasized that continued support will be essential for maximum impact and sustained long-term success.

The Courtney Cares program relies on the generosity of donors to provide equine-assisted services to children, adults and veterans in need. To give to the Courtney Cares program, visit the Texas A&M Foundation online or contact Jansen Merrill, director of development, at 979-431-4148.