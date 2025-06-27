Statement from Commissioner Lesley Briones on the Appointment of Judge Ashley Mayes Guice to Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 12

“Congratulations to Judge Ashley Mayes Guice on her unanimous appointment by the Harris County Commissioners Court as the new Presiding Judge of Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 12.

Judge Guice is a dedicated public servant with a wealth of experience, having served as a prosecutor, public defender, criminal defense attorney and as a former judge of the Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 3. Her diverse legal background makes her uniquely qualified for this role. She will bring a strong understanding and perspective to all sides of the courtroom.

While previously serving on the bench, she maintained one of the smallest case backlogs in Harris County, reducing pending cases by 20%. She also consistently achieved a clearance rate above 100%, closing more cases each month than were newly filed in her court.

Judge Guice has shown the knowledge, temperament, fairness, and expertise needed to run an effective and efficient courtroom. I am confident that her leadership as Judge of Criminal Court at Law No. 12 will deliver the high-quality justice all Harris County residents deserve.”