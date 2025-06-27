Scheiner receives national award for impact in viticulture

Award recognizes leadership in bridging science with real-world impact across Texas’ growing wine industry

For turning research into results for Texas’ emerging wine industry, Justin Scheiner, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service viticulture specialist and associate professor in the Texas A&M Department of Horticultural Sciences, Bryan-College Station, was honored with the American Society for Enology and Viticulture, ASEV, Extension Distinction Award.

The award is among the nation’s top honors for extension contributions to the grape and wine industry.

Justin Scheiner, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service viticulture specialist and associate professor in the Texas A&M Department of Horticultural Sciences was honored with the American Society for Enology and Viticulture, ASEV, Extension Distinction Award. (Michael Miller/Texas A&M AgriLife)

This distinction celebrates individuals who translate novel research findings into actionable, real-world practices that drive industry innovation and competitiveness.

Scheiner was recognized for his leadership and dedication to delivering responsive, results-driven AgriLife Extension work that continues to strengthen Texas’ fast-growing wine industry.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized by your peers in such a prominent scientific organization,” Scheiner said. “Our program is focused on helping propel the industry forward, and I have a role in that statewide, wholistic approach. I may have received the award, but in reality, it recognizes the collective excellence of our program.”

Advancing sustainable practices through statewide outreach

Scheiner leads statewide education programs that empower growers with sustainable vineyard practices and practical solutions, from canopy and irrigation management to disease prevention, including workshops that help mitigate the impacts of Pierce’s disease.

The award further acknowledges Scheiner’s reputation for deep industry engagement and results-driven extension work that bridges academic discovery with improved, real-world vineyard outcomes.

“Dr. Scheiner’s work exemplifies the department’s mission to translate science for practical and sustainable scientific solutions that strengthen the horticulture industry and improves lives,” said Amit Dhingra, Ph.D., head of the Department of Horticultural Sciences.

“Viticulture is an increasingly vital part of Texas’ economy, and our programs are at the forefront of advancing its growth and profitability,” Dhingra said. “This national recognition reflects not only Dr. Scheiner’s outstanding leadership, but the impact of our department’s commitment to serving industry needs through innovation and outreach.”

Learn viticulture and enology from the experts

Interested in learning more about viticulture and wine science education opportunities? Explore the Viticulture and Wine Science Certificate Program, led by Dr. Scheiner and fellow Texas A&M experts.

Explore the program

Collaborative approach drives statewide impact

Scheiner credits the program’s statewide success to the collaborative network of AgriLife Extension viticulture and enology specialists, Department of Horticultural Sciences researchers and graduate students who provide grower outreach and conduct research trials and applied research across Texas’ diverse grape-growing regions.

“Connecting growers with science-based solutions is the heart of our land-grant mission,” he said. “This level of statewide impact is only possible because of the talented team of specialists, students and collaborators who make this work meaningful and far-reaching.”

Scheiner will also be recognized at ASEV’s Eastern Section Conference and Workshop in July, where he is receiving the 2025 Distinguished Service award, underscoring his leadership in advancing viticulture science and practices nationwide.

Shaping the future of Texas’ wine industry

Texas now ranks among the top five-wine producing states in the U.S., with an industry valued at more than $24 billion in total economic impact.

As new technologies and sustainable practices shape the industry’s future, the Department of Horticultural Sciences and its viticulture program remain key drivers in helping growers improve vineyard performance, product quality and marketing competitiveness.