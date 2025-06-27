Katy ISD Board Member Earns Master Trustee Distinction

KATY, TX [June 26, 2025] – Modeling a commitment to lifelong learning, Katy ISD Board Secretary Dawn Champagne has earned the Master Trustee distinction from the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), for completing this year’s Leadership TASB program.

The Master Trustee honor is TASB’s highest designation available to Texas school board members. Board President Lance Redmon and Vice-President Rebecca Fox are also Master Trustees.

“Our entire district benefits from Board members who dedicate themselves to ongoing learning and growth,” said Redmon. “Through this program, trustees gain valuable insights and skills from experienced leaders and peers in governance throughout Texas. I commend Trustee Champagne for prioritizing her continued development as a board member.”

Leadership TASB is a year-long development program for board trustees that uses research-based best practices and techniques to improve board policy, collaboration and community engagement. Through application and immersion, trustees gain valuable insights and strengthen leadership skills.

“I’m truly honored to have earned the TASB Master Trustee Distinction,” said Trustee Dawn Champagne. “It represents not only my personal commitment to effective governance, but also the collective dedication of our entire school community. I firmly believe that strong leadership, lifelong learning and steadfast advocacy are vital to ensuring every Katy ISD student, parent, teacher and staff has access to exceptional educational experiences and resources.”

First elected to the board in 2018, Champagne serves in Position 7. She has more than two decades of volunteer service to Katy ISD, and was twice named volunteer of the year, at both McMeans Junior High and Taylor High School. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Consumer Science and Marketing, Magna Cum Laude, and a Master of Administration, both from the University of Houston.

Since its inception in 1993, Leadership TASB boasts more than 1,000 alumni, and participation is open to all Active Members, which includes board members of Texas public school districts and education service centers.

Katy ISD Board Secretary Dawn Champagne