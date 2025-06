The Katy Chapter of AARP will meet at 6:30 P.M. on Tuesday, July 8th, at Midway BBQ, 6191 Highway Blvd., in Katy. Following a short meeting, we will be entertained by Tanya Curry. Tanya plays a mix of Classic Country and Rock and Roll

<19dhorne54@gmail.com.

Visitors are welcome. Please allow time to purchase any food prior to the meeting.