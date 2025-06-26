The Texas A&M University System Joins Effort to Establish First-in-Kind Accreditor

Six Public University Systems Establish The Commission for Public Higher Education

Boca Raton, FL (June 26, 2025) – Today, the Commission for Public Higher Education, a consortium of six public university systems, was unveiled. This Commission will create a first-of-its-kind accreditation model for public higher education institutions that will offer high-quality, efficient services prioritizing academic excellence, student outcomes and achievement.

“I am proud to be joined by leaders of five other public university systems to establish an accreditor that will focus on ensuring institutions provide high-quality, high-value programs, use student data to drive decisions, and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the process,” said Chancellor Ray Rodrigues, State University System of Florida.

Incoming Chancellor Glenn Hegar of the Texas A&M University System, who begins his new role July 1, said, “In recent legislative sessions, our top state officials have sought a more reasonable and transparent pathway toward accreditation. And now, the leadership of the Texas A&M University System is pleased to announce that the System has joined an alliance of some of the nation’s top university systems to provide a new, less cumbersome and more objective option for accreditation.”

“Our work with the Commission for Public Higher Education aims to keep Georgia’s universities among the best in the nation by focusing on high standards and real value for students and families,” University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue said. “Collaborating with neighboring states lets us put resources where they make the biggest difference, and I look forward to the success of an effort that increases accountability and drives meaningful innovation.”

“A more focused and effective approach to accreditation will bring down costs, benefit students, and build confidence in public higher education. By creating an accreditor closely focused on the needs and responsibilities of public universities, we can help strengthen these vital institutions,” said University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans.

“The University of South Carolina (USC) System accepted the invitation to join five other excellent U.S. university systems to form the Commission for Public Higher Education because innovating accreditation provides great benefits for universities, colleges, and our nation,” said Thad H. Westbrook, Chair of the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees. “The innovations we expect to implement will benefit students while making accreditation more efficient and more focused on outcomes, quality, and success.”

“We believe providing more choice and a competitive marketplace will be good for all higher education. While UT’s universities will still have the right to choose which accreditor they want to work with, this initiative will provide them another option. I am thankful for Chancellor Rodrigues and the Florida System for their leadership in this area,” said President Randy Boyd, University of Tennessee System.

About the Commission for Public Higher Education

The Commission for Public Higher Education is a consortium of higher education systems from several states offering a new accreditation model that will focus on academic excellence, student outcomes, process efficiency, and the pursuit of quality assurance for public postsecondary education. By establishing rigorous, transparent, and adaptable outcomes-based accreditation standards and practices, CPHE will ensure that colleges and universities meet and maintain academic quality and operational excellence on behalf of their students.

About the State University System of Florida and the Board of Governors

The State University System of Florida is a constitutional body led by the 17-member Board of Governors. The System has 12 universities and more than 430,000 students, making it the second-largest public university system in the nation. Florida has held the top spot in U.S. News & World Report for higher education since the inception of the rankings in 2017. Responsibilities include defining the distinctive mission of each institution and managing the System’s coordination and operation. The Board appoints a Chancellor who serves as the System’s chief executive. For more information, visit flbog.edu or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About The Texas A&M University System

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation, with a budget of $7.3 billion. Through a statewide network of 11 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, Texas A&M-Fort Worth and Texas A&M-RELLIS, the Texas A&M System educates more than 165,000 students and makes more than 25.3 million additional educational contacts through service and outreach programs each year. System-wide, research and development expenditures exceed $1.5 billion and help drive the state’s economy.