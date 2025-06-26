Suspect in Officer-Involved Shooting Tuesday Identified

Rhino Simboli was pronounced deceased at the scene near Jones AT&T Stadium.

The Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit has identified the suspect killed in the officer-involved shooting with Texas Tech police early Tuesday (June 24) morning as Rhino Simboli, a 63-year-old male from Ohio, who also has ties to Florida and Texas. Simboli was pronounced deceased on the scene after firing a gun at Texas Tech police officers in an incident that occurred on the north side of Jones AT&T Stadium.

The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as information is made available