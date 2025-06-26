Selflessness and Commitment Reaps   Rewards for Student Trainers 

Eight trainers receive scholarships, recognition from Memorial Hermann

KATY, TX [June 25, 2025] – Often heralded for their hard work, dedication and leadership, eight Katy ISD student trainers were named recipients of this year’s Katy ISD Student Athletic Trainer Scholarship, in partnership with Memorial Hermann Sports Medicine. Each student received a $500 scholarship and was recognized at a ceremony at Memorial Hermann Hospital Katy.

Student athletic trainers assist certified professional trainers in caring for student-athletes. They provide support to prevent and rehab injuries, perform basic first aid and care for team equipment.

“Our student trainers are such an integral part of our athletics programs here in Katy ISD, and they exhibit incredible dedication in aiding our student-athletes and coaching staff,” said Lance Carter, executive director for athletics in Katy ISD. “We wish these honorees the very best in their collegiate plans.”

This year’s awardees include:

Madelynn Barcomb (Jordan High School)

Cameren Correll (Katy High School)

Rachel Flores (Morton Ranch High School)

Jessie Harmon (Taylor High School)

Breanna Lewis (Mayde Creek High School)

Rylan Mahone (Seven Lakes High School)

Hailey Nguyen (Seven Lakes High School)

Salyce Winters (Paetow High School)

Eight Katy ISD student trainers received scholarships from Memorial Hermann.