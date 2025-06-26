New Water Operations Certificate Program Launches at Raines Academy 

One-year program offers Katy ISD students career-ready skills for in-demand jobs

KATY, TX [June 26, 2025] – New for the 2025-2026 school year, and in partnership with American-owned water industry leader Inframark , Katy ISD is debuting a new Water Operations Licensing Program. The program offers students in-class learning and hands-on fieldwork to prepare certified program graduates for job opportunities in high demand. Texas’ population is projected to grow from 30 million residents to 52 million residents over the next several decades, creating strong demand for skilled workers to ensure safe, clean drinking water and efficient management of this vital resource. Careers in clean water include water management/treatment, operations, maintenance and opportunities to serve cities and corporate employers.

Offered through the District’s Raines Academy , the program includes a one-semester CTE course, an internship which may be paid and preparation for the state’s licensing exam. The District will also cover all licensing fees for enrolled students.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our students, and because we are partnering with a local corporation, we can help fill local positions that are open right now,” said Jeannie Knierim, CTE director in Katy ISD. “Students will be able to begin working in this field, potentially before they graduate, in a career that supports our wider community and offers them the chance to grow.”

According to Inframark, entry-level professionals can expect to earn around $43,600 annually. Employees can advance rapidly with further certifications to earnings of up to $66,000 within five years and executive positions as their career progresses. Inframark, alongside other companies in the water industry, offers employee benefits, including paid overtime, a 401(k) retirement plan, paid vacation and competitive health insurance.

Interested students and families can learn more about Katy ISD’s Water Operations Licensing Program online.

Inframark is an award-winning leader in infrastructure solutions for water and wastewater management and works to create a sustainable future for the critical life resource. Each day, Inframark provides clean water to six million people.