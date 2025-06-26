Lone Star Flight Museum Set to Host 500 Girls at the 11th Annual Girls in Aviation Day 

Presented by ExxonMobil on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025

WHO: Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) will host 500 girls (and boys) for the 2025 Girls in Aviation Day presented by ExxonMobil on Saturday, Sept. 20. Space is limited for this FREE event. Advance registration is required. Launched 11 years ago by Women in Aviation International, Girls in Aviation Day is designed to inspire girls to pursue careers in aviation and aerospace.

WHAT: Girls in Aviation Day at the LSFM combines history, science, and technology to spark each girl and boy’s curiosity through an aviation-inspired curriculum. This year, attendees can participate in activities ranging from aircraft tours and flight simulator experiences to hands-on mechanics and drone “STEMonstrations.” Participants will also have the opportunity to attend meteorology workshops and a career fair that includes dozens of schools, organizations, and corporations excited to share insights and information with girls and their parents about STEM and aviation-related college and career opportunities.

Participants will be treated to breakfast, an official welcome, programs and activities, and a special lunch and panel discussion with women aviation and aerospace professionals.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT

WHERE: Lone Star Flight Museum at Ellington Airport 11551 Aerospace Avenue, Houston, Texas 77034

HOW: Registration for the museum’s Girls In Aviation Day 2025 event is now open. The registration link is here. Space is limited.

Parents and siblings who choose to visit the museum during the event get a discounted rate of $10 per ticket. Tickets may be purchased onsite the day of the event.

Individuals and businesses can positively impact and empower youth to engage in the limitless possibilities associated with STEM and aviation. To learn more about becoming a sponsor or a college and career fair exhibitor, please visit the LSFM-Girls In Aviation Day webpage. . For additional sponsorship details, please contact Sam Waters at sam.waters@lonestarflight.org.

About the Lone Star Flight Museum

The Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) is a 501c3 aviation museum and STEM learning center with a mission to celebrate flight and achievements in Texas aviation as well as educate and engage our youth through science, technology, engineering, and math. In addition to the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame, the 130,000 square foot museum is home to a flying collection of rare and historic commercial, general aviation and military aircraft. Guests can experience the wonder of flight in a warbird ride and get hands-on in the high-tech Aviation Learning Center and Flight Academy. Multiple public and STEM-focused education programs create an unforgettable museum experience for visitors of all ages. Located at Ellington Airport, just 20 minutes from downtown Houston, LSFM is open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sundays Noon – 5 p.m. Tickets start at $12 with senior and military discounts. Summer Family Passes and several membership options are also available. For details, visit lonestarflight.org or call 346-708-2517, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram.

About Girls in Aviation Day

Since WAI (Women Aviation International)’s first international Girls in Aviation Day in 2015, the annual WAI event has grown every year since its first gathering of 32 events and 3,200 participants. The Aviation for Girls app, with hours of educational content and hands-on activities, reaches thousands of girls from 78 countries. Last year’s GIAD reached more than 33,000 participants through 195 events held in 35 countries.