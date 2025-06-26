FULSHEAR BRANCH LIBRARY HOSTS RETRO FAMILY MOVIE SERIES

The Youth Services department at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Fulshear Branch Library will feature a free “Saturday Morning Movie Throwback” series for families with kids of all ages in July. The movies will begin at 10:15 am, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 6350 GM Library Road, off Texas Heritage Parkway, north of FM 1092.

The July schedule of film showings is as follows:

July 12 – In this 1964 family classic, a stiff banker searches for a nanny for his two mischievous children in London in the early 1900s. After dismissing several suitable prospects, a young woman descends from the sky and manages to enlighten the lives of everyone she meets. Rated G, this Disney favorite won five Academy Awards.

July 19 – Released in 1997, this animated Disney film is based on the adventures of the Greek strongman who battles the evil Hades. The movie is rated G.

July 26 — Released in 1995, this animated comedy-adventure film features a lovable-but-clumsy hound who is doing his best to bond with his rebellious teenage son on a cross-country fishing trip. This Disney movie is rated G.

The movies are free and open to the public. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

The libraries’ licensing agreement for public showing of films prohibits them from releasing the name of the movie outside of the library. For more information about the featured movies, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbendlibraries.gov), or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).