VITACCA BALLET & SCHOOL FOR DANCE ANNOUNCES NEW GREATER HEIGHTS LOCATION OPENING IN FALL 2025

Vitacca Ballet’s New Home will be at 2821 W. 11th St.

Dancer “Hard Hat” Sneak Peek to be held August 2 and 9 from 10am-1pm

Days of Dance Celebration August 8-10 featuring a Master Class Series,

Dancer “Hard Hat” Sneak Peek, and Final 2025/26 Season Year-Round Training Audition

Awarded Youth America Grand Prix Outstanding School 2025

JUNE 25, 2025: HOUSTON, TEXAS – Vitacca Ballet & School for Dance has established itself as a leading industry ballet and dance training facility for over a decade. Artistic Director and Founder Kelly Ann Vitacca is excited to announce a new training facility opening in Fall 2025 in the Greater Heights area of Houston, Texas. The new home of Vitacca Ballet will be at 2821 W. 11th St. Houston, Texas 77008 at the intersection of 11th St. and Ella Blvd. Ballet and dance training will be offered for ages three to adult. For more information on the new Greater Heights location visit www.VitaccaDance.com or call 832.967.5808.

Vitacca Ballet invites the community to visit the new location while under construction by attending a Dancer “Hard Hat” Sneak Peek on Saturday, August 2 and Saturday, August 9 from 10am-1pm. These will be informal events for interested community members to visit the new school and register onsite with a waived registration fee. Classes are slated to begin Fall 2025.

Days of Dance Celebration, August 8-10

To celebrate the new Vitacca Ballet home in the Greater Heights a Days of Dance Celebration will be held at the current home in Montrose/River Oaks to commemorate the founding location and at the Greater Heights new home to give a glimpse of what is to come. The community is invited to join Vitacca Ballet for the following:

● Friday, August 8: Master Class Series at the Vitacca Ballet Montrose/River Oaks Studio (2311 Dunlavy) from 6-8:30pm. Master Class Series schedule: Class 1 with Aiden Wolf from 6-7:15pm, Class 2 with Whylan Rucker from 7:15-8:30pm. Each class will also include a Q&A with the instructors and Artistic Director Kelly Ann Vitacca. Fee: 1 class for $40 or 2 classes for $75.

● Saturday, August 9: Dancer “Hard Hat” Sneak Peek of the Greater Heights Studio (2821 W. 11th St.) from 10am-1pm. See the studios while under construction and register for 2025/26 season classes for ages 3-18 with a waived registration fee.

● Sunday, August 10: Final year-round training and performance company audition for dancers ages 8-18 at the Montrose/River Oaks Studio (2311 Dunlavy) from 12-1:30pm. Audition programs include: Vitacca Studio Company, Vitacca Ballet Youth Ensemble, VAPC (Vitacca Artists Performing Company), Accelerated Homeschool Division, VBSI (Vitacca Ballet Summer Intensive). Fee: $40.

2025-2026 School Registration Information

Season trial and assessment sessions for new dancers ages 10-18 are happening now for the new Greater Heights location. Ages 3–9 are placed by age as of September 1. Dancers ages 10+ are placed by knowledge, ability, and potential. All assessment sessions will take place at the current Montrose/River Oaks location at 2311 Dunlavy while the Greater Heights location is under construction.

The final year-round training and performance company audition will be held for Vitacca Ballet & School for Dance Pre-Professional Performance Programs designed for advanced dancers focused in classical and contemporary training. Dancers ages 8-18 may audition by video, or through an onsite class at the current Montrose/River Oaks studio at 2311 Dunlavy on Sunday, August 10 from 12-1:30pm. Dancers may submit an audition video by July 15. Audition programs include: Vitacca Studio Company, Vitacca Ballet Youth Ensemble, VAPC (Vitacca Artists Performing Company), Accelerated Homeschool Division.

History of Vitacca Ballet & School for Dance

Vitacca Ballet & School for Dance was established in 2012 as Vitacca Dance Project in the Montrose/River Oaks section of Houston where it took over the former Dominic Walsh Dance Theater studio. Since then, Vitacca Ballet has solidified its reputation as one of Houston’s top dance professional contemporary ballet companies and internationally renowned training programs.

The flagship location in Montrose/River Oaks offers primary, pre-professional and professional dance students access to a world-class destination for dance education and rebranding itself as the Vitacca Ballet & School for Dance. The school’s curriculum and culture are designed to push each dancer beyond their technical and artistic abilities and offer the education needed to pursue a long, healthy, and professional career.

Successful training comes from tailoring each season’s programming to the skills and strengths of the incoming class. Ms. Vitacca comments, “Our goal is to help grow and educate the individual dancer allowing them to surpass their preconceived limitations. To do that, we have created a mentorship program including specific technique schedules per dancer and provide a foundation of discipline and work ethic expected in the professional world.”

The focused mission and tailored approach have paid off. Graduating students have gone on to land spots in prestigious national and international conservatories, professional companies and leading collegiate programs on full scholarships such as Alberta Ballet, Kansas City Ballet, Nashville Ballet, American Ballet Theater School, Rambert, Boston Ballet, and the iconic Juilliard School, to name a few.

As a female entrepreneur and mother, Ms. Vitacca has enjoyed the past 13 years helping up-and-coming dancers explore the benefits of world-class ballet and contemporary dance training as well as leading the Vitacca Ballet professional company. Most recently noted in Houston Style Magazine “Vitacca Ballet is more than a dance company – it’s a movement. Vitacca is redefining Ballet for the next generation.” In June 2018, Vitacca Ballet & School for Dance’s Founder and Artistic Director Kelly Ann Vitacca acquired Payne Academy of Ballet in The Woodlands, Texas for artists ages 3-18. Ms. Vitacca was humbled to be asked by Payne Academy of Ballet Program Director Jim Payne and Principal Bridget Payne to take over the well-established academy as the duo moved out of state. Mr. Payne comments, “It was most important for me and Bridget to find the right person to continue what we have built for the past 17 years. Someone with compassion, integrity, and sound training principles. We feel Kelly Ann and her team are a perfect fit.” Former student Ashley Tsai enthuses, “Ms. Vitacca is one of the main reasons I fell in love with dance. It was with her that I learned technical concepts and discipline. More importantly, it was with her that I learned how to express the passion and joy I feel for dance through the beauty of movement.”

For more information on Vitacca Ballet & School for Dance visit www.VitaccaDance.com.