TPWD Receives 115 Oyster Buyback License Applications

AUSTIN — Of 545 available oyster licenses, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) received 115 commercial oyster boat license offers in round nine of its Oyster License Buyback Program, which, if all applicants participate, would represent a reduction by 21 percent of total oyster licenses in the state.

TPWD administers voluntary commercial fishing license buyback programs for inshore shrimp, crab and finfish fisheries, all of which have had a license moratorium since 2005 or earlier.

TPWD received authority for an oyster license buyback from the Texas Legislature in 2017 and held the first buyback for oyster licenses in 2018. After several years of limited success in purchasing oyster licenses, TPWD changed the approach with the help of key partners. This round offered a fixed rate for the licenses instead of a reverse bid process used in past buyback rounds.

The final number of purchased licenses for round nine will depend on the number of applicants who sign a contract for their oyster boat license to complete the final transaction.

Reducing the number of oyster licenses in Texas has remained a top priority for both the oyster industry and various conservation groups. Funds generated from a surcharge on these commercial licenses go to purchase and retire commercial crab, finfish, bait and bay shrimp and oyster licenses, helping to ensure sustainable and stable populations over the long term.

The department intends to purchase all 115 licenses, with the help of significant donations from key donors, including CCA and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.

TPWD will be notifying all commercial oyster boat license applicants that they can now begin the next steps to complete the transaction.