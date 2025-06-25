The Coastal Prairie Conservancy Welcomes Stephen Deiss as its New Working Lands Director

June 25, 2025 – The Coastal Prairie Conservancy is proud to announce the addition of Stephen Deiss as its new Working Lands Director. A lifelong Texan with deep roots in agriculture, natural resource conservation, and land management, Stephen brings decades of hands-on experience and leadership to this critical role.

In his position as Working Lands Director, Stephen will oversee the management of conservancy owned properties with a strong focus on natural resource values, operational sustainability, and long-term stewardship. A central part of his work will be managing the day-to-day operations of the Warren Ranch, a working cattle ranch and the location of Shrike Prairie, one of the conservancy’s most popular public access points.

“We are excited to welcome Stephen to our team,” said Mary Anne Piacentini, President and CEO of the Coastal Prairie Conservancy. “His practical experience, deep knowledge of land management, and strong leadership will help us advance our mission to steward working lands that are essential to Texas’s ecological and agricultural future.”

Stephen’s career spans a wide range of land-focused roles, including service as a rangeland management specialist, conservation district leader, and manager for private ranches and nonprofits. He holds degrees in Animal Science, Range Science, and Business from Texas A&M University. Most recently, he worked with the WHF, helping landowners develop and implement conservation plans on their own lands.

“I am honored to join the Coastal Prairie Conservancy,” said Deiss. “Warren Ranch is a special place, not only for its ecological value but also as a working example of how ranching and conservation can thrive together. I look forward to building partnerships and putting stewardship into action across CPC’s properties and with landowners throughout the region.”

Stephen Deiss was raised in Rosenberg, Texas, where his passion for land and wildlife was inspired by time spent hunting and fishing with his uncle, a Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden. He developed an early interest in agriculture through his grandmother’s small cattle herd. Stephen and his wife, Laura, recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. They have two sons—one a research geneticist in Wisconsin and the other a STEM educator in Colorado. When he’s not working the land, Stephen enjoys playing fiddle and guitar and has been a lifelong baseball fan.

Photo caption: Stephen Deiss begins a new chapter at the Coastal Prairie Conservancy.

About the Coastal Prairie Conservancy

The Coastal Prairie Conservancy is an accredited, nonprofit land trust working to sustain resilient Texas by conserving coastal prairie, wetlands, farms, and ranches that benefit people and wildlife forever. These lands play an important role in flood control, clean air and water, outdoor recreation, and wildlife habitat. To learn more about the Coastal Prairie Conservancy’s conservation efforts, visit www.coastalprairieconservancy.org or find us on Facebook and Instagram @coastalprairieconservancy.