Texas Tech Provides Update on Officer-Involved Shooting

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning on the north side of Jones AT&T Stadium.

The swift response of the Texas Tech Police Department allowed an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning to be quickly contained with no danger to the Texas Tech University campus or community.

Texas Tech Police Chief Kyle Bonath and Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec on Tuesday both praised the quick response and professionalism as key factors in reducing any danger from the incident that occurred on the north side of Jones AT&T Stadium shortly after midnight.

“I want to express my gratitude to the Texas Tech Police Department and to the Lubbock Police Department, and especially to those officers who responded so quickly and professionally last night as this incident unfolded,” Schovanec said. “It’s important to emphasize there was no threat to the broader campus community at any time last night, and that is because the threat was contained quickly, and that is due to the immediate response of our officers.”

At approximately 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, at least two officers with the Texas Tech Police Department were involved in a shooting that left the suspect deceased and two officers injured. The officers, whose names have not been released, were transported to University Medical Center. One officer has been treated and released and the other remains in the hospital.

According to Bonath, Texas Tech police made a traffic stop on the frontage road of the Marsha Sharp Freeway near the stadium. During that stop, officers observed a suspicious vehicle parked near Gate 3 of the stadium, with its door open but not in a designated parking spot, and a subject making unusual gestures around the vehicle. The subject produced a gun, and began firing shots at officers, who responded quickly to neutralize the subject.

The incident is under investigation by the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit. Names of the suspect and the officers involved could be released upon completion of the investigation, said Bonath, who added the suspect had no known affiliation with Texas Tech.