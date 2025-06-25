Texas A&M–Victoria Officially Joins The Texas A&M University System

$25 Million in New Legislative Support Secured to Boost the University

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It’s official: The University of Houston-Victoria soon will become Texas A&M University–Victoria, the 12th university in The Texas A&M University System. Following the end of the governor’s signing period, the A&M System today announced the historic transition — a move years in the making and backed by overwhelming legislative support.

As part of this milestone, Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp also announced that Texas A&M University-Victoria received $25 million in the new state budget for the effort, and commended the work of Victoria-area State Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst in the Senate Finance Committee for securing the funds needed to grow the university and its services to the region.

“This is a transformational moment for Victoria and for South Texas,” said Chancellor Sharp. “The people of this region deserve a world-class regional university, and that’s exactly what we’re going to help build. Thanks to the leadership of Governor Abbott, Senator Kolkhorst, and Representative Louderback — and with this new $25 million investment — Texas A&M–Victoria is ready for takeoff. I am especially happy about this milestone, since I grew up in Victoria County.”

The transfer was made possible through Senate Bill 2361, authored by Senator Lois Kolkhorst and sponsored in the House by Representative A.J. Louderback, and signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott. The legislation transfers all governance, assets, and oversight of the Victoria campus from the University of Houston System to the A&M System. While the change takes effect Sept. 1, today’s announcement follows the customary waiting period for gubernatorial review.

“This move opens new doors for students, faculty, and the entire region,” said Board of Regents Chairman Robert L. Albritton. “The A&M System is committed to investing in academic programs that directly support the workforce and economic development of this vital part of Texas.”

The university officially becomes part of the Texas A&M System on Sept. 1. As part of the A&M System, Texas A&M–Victoria is expected to expand degree offerings — including new programs in engineering and agribusiness — that align with the region’s petrochemical, manufacturing, and agricultural industries.

Founded in 1973 and previously part of the University of Houston System, the university has long served as a critical hub of higher education in South Texas. Local officials, employers, and residents have strongly supported the transition, which reflects renewed confidence in the A&M System’s ability to grow regional campuses.

“To partner with the prestige of the Texas A&M System is a momentous opportunity,” said Senator Kolkhorst. “We are grateful for the leadership of Chancellor Sharp and Chairman Albritton and their work with the Legislature to bring this vision into reality and set the course to build a globally recognized university in the coastal plains of Texas.”

A national search for the first president of Texas A&M–Victoria is now underway.

Incoming Chancellor Glenn Hegar, who, like Sharp, represented Victoria in the Texas Senate, also expressed enthusiasm about the addition to the System. He said: “I know the Victoria area well, and I am confident that the Texas A&M System can provide the resources to take the university to the next level. I am excited about the opportunities this will bring to the region.”

About The Texas A&M University System

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation, with a budget of $7.3 billion. Through a statewide network of 11 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, Texas A&M-Fort Worth, and Texas A&M-RELLIS, the System educates more than 165,000 students and makes more than 25 million additional educational contacts through service and outreach programs each year. System-wide, research and development expenditures exceed $1.5 billion annually, helping drive the state’s economy.