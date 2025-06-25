Sen. Bettencourt Delivers “Eight Pack” of Property Tax Reform Package for Texas Taxpayers

Eight bills that ensure tax rate accuracy, modernize appraisal processes, & fiscal responsibility statewide

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Texans asked for property tax relief, and Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) has successfully delivered through the authorship and Senate Sponsorship of eight bold property tax rate reform measures passed during the 89th Legislative session. The comprehensive, bi-partisan reforms are designed to reduce tax burdens by increasing fiscal transparency and accountability among local governments. They improve public access to tax rate data, require clearer ballot language for tax elections, and modernize the property tax appraisal and protest process. The legislation also includes targeted relief for disaster victims, seniors, and disabled homeowners, as well as measures to limit excessive debt service taxation. All of which have gone into law, adding to SB 4, SB 23, and HB 9 property tax exemptions that will be voted on the public this November 2025 election.

“These reforms will have a measurable impact on millions of Texas property taxpayers,” said Senator Bettencourt. “As I always say, what gets measured gets fixed! We are demanding correcting inequities, and ensuring local governments are transparent about what’s really happening on tax bills.”

One of the most immediately noticeable changes is how voters see bond and tax rate elections on the ballot. Under SB 1025 , effective immediately, all ballots for bond or tax rate increases will now display “THIS IS A TAX INCREASE” prominently at the top, eliminating voter confusing language and giving taxpayers a clearer understanding of the impact. Meanwhile, SB 1023 , effective 1/1/26, will require taxing entities to publish their truth-in-taxation worksheets with live links and full breakdowns of rate calculations, bringing real-time transparency to every local budget.

“We’re making the system more responsive, more accountable, and most importantly, fairer for hardworking Texans,” Senator Bettencourt adds.

In times of disaster, taxpayers deserve relief, not automatic tax spikes. Thanks to HB 30 (Rep. Troxclair), taxing entities will now only be allowed to raise rates based on actual, unreimbursed disaster costs, eliminating the current 8% across-the-board hike. And under HB 1392 (Bucy), Texans won’t be penalized with fees or interest when tax offices are closed unexpectedly, a common-sense fix that protects good-faith taxpayers. Other reforms strengthen protections for vulnerable Texans. SB 2520 ensures that seniors and disabled homeowners receive the lowest possible frozen tax rate using a two- year lookback, while SJR 84 , if approved by voters in November, would adjust a home’s taxable value proportionally if the property is destroyed by fire, a lifeline for homeowners during devastating losses, which included SB 467 (Sen. Paxton).

To ensure long-term taxpayer savings, SB 1453 requires local taxing entities to set debt service rates at the minimum needed to repay bonds, with a supermajority and public notice required to go higher. This change promotes budget discipline while preserving public trust. Finally, HB 1533 (Rep. Chen) delivers long-overdue reforms to the appraisal and protest process, streamlining notices and procedures to make the system more accessible and responsive for the average taxpayer.