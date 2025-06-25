Harris County Sheriff’s Office Releases Video of May 5, 2025, Critical Incident

Case: 2505-01918

Incident Date: May 5, 2025

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: 15655 Cypress Woods Medical Drive

Suspect: Ishmael Dennis, 65

June 5, 2025 – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has released relevant video footage from an officer-involved shooting that occurred on May 5, 2025.

At approximately 9 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a medical facility located at 15655 Cypress Woods Medical Drive in response to a 911 call requesting a deputy to remove a man in a vehicle who was refusing to leave the property. Upon arrival, a deputy observed a man, later identified as 65-year-old Ishmael Dennis, in a vehicle. The vehicle drove through the parking lot when the deputy attempted to make contact, eventually stopping in front of the building. The deputy used a window punch to shatter the car window and called for assistance when Dennis refused repeated requests to exit the vehicle. One deputy deployed his Taser in an effort to gain control of Dennis, but it was not effective. As deputies pulled Dennis from the vehicle, he produced a knife. Deputies then fired multiple gunshots. Dennis died on the scene.

The information included in this video is preliminary. As of the release date of this video, an investigation into this incident is ongoing by the Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an independent investigation, which is standard when a deputy uses deadly force. The District Attorney’s Office will present the evidence gathered in these investigations to an independent grand jury.

The Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Division is conducting an administrative investigation. The results of the internal affairs investigation will be presented to the Sheriff’s Administrative Disciplinary Committee to determine if the deputies’ actions were in accordance with departmental policies and procedures.

Anyone with information relevant to this critical incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000. All evidence gathered in this investigation will be given to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for presentation to an independent grand jury.

The relevant video footage is available on the Sheriff’s Office YouTube page and public website. The direct link is below. Due to the video’s graphic and sensitive nature, viewer discretion is advised.

Click this link: HCSO YouTube Channel.