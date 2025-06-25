Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center Spring fundraisers raise record-breaking support for a brighter future

SUGAR LAND, TX (June 24, 2025) – Spring was in full swing, and we mean that literally and figuratively, as Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center – A Very Special Project of Children’s Museum Houston – pulled off two wildly successful fundraising events that brought the boom and the bloom! Together, the 6th Annual Sporting Clays Tournament and Hats, Gloves and Boutonnieres Brunch raised a record-setting $150,000+ to power playful learning and discovery for Fort Bend families. From clays to couture, these two springtime events proved that Fort Bend knows how to turn fun into fuel for educational impact.

6TH ANNUAL SPORTING CLAYS TOURNAMENT – MAY 2

Held at the Greater Houston Sports Club, this action-packed event had more than 140 participants across 36 teams taking aim to make a difference. With Chairs Derek Goff, Will Leaman, George Millas, and Jonathan Rao leading the charge, this year’s tournament raised a record-breaking $92,470, making it the most successful clay shoot in the event’s six-year history.

The competition was fierce, and the aim was true at this year’s Sporting Clays Tournament! Taking top honors with a score of 251, the first-place team was Newmark Homes, featuring sharpshooters James Ellison, John Lynch, Brian King, and Mike Pascall. Hot on their heels in second place was the Partners in Building team—Ryan Rose, Jake Ewing, Zach Wooley, and Cade Babin—who also took home the Flurry Team title with a score of 83. Kyle Netterville earned bragging rights as the Highest Overall Male Shooter with a score of 71, while June Tang hit her target as the Highest Overall Female Shooter with a score of 37.

Raffle sharpshooters also brought home the goods: BJ Bailey won a framed, signed Johnny Manziel Texas A&M photo; Jerry Stafford took aim with Athena Gun Club gift certificates; Darin Freshour landed a crawfish boil (bring on the butter!); Bobby Neelon scored a Max Lange gift card; and Chris Washman earned shooting lessons at Greater Houston Sports Club. Bullseye!

HATS, GLOVES AND BOUTONNIERES BRUNCH – MAY 14

Elegance met enthusiasm as nearly 120 women gathered in style at the beautiful Riverstone home of Tiffany Winkler for our annual garden party-inspired fundraiser. Co-chaired by Karla Aranda and Denise Jonathan, the brunch was anything but buttoned-up—guests mixed fashion with philanthropy, raising an impressive $58,065, our most successful brunch to date!

Raffle winners were in full bloom at the brunch, taking home prizes as fabulous as their fascinators! Lynn Halford hit the jackpot with Astros tickets and a Perry’s Steakhouse dinner—a home run and a surf-and-turf win! Donna Lemon stepped up her style with a custom boots gift certificate, while Lily Contreras geared up for sunshine with a summer fun gift basket. Jane Curler took home a charming Fiddle Sticks Toys gift basket, Tammy Janos scored a Tootsie’s gift card, Peggy Jackson landed a birthday celebration package, and Kelly Goff added a glow-up to her day with Sweetwater Dermatology Dysport.

Guests ended the day on a sweet note with delightful cupcake favors generously donated by Sweet Extravagance of Missouri City—the perfect cherry on top of a spectacular event!

WHY IT MATTERS

Thanks to generous support, funds raised from these two events will:

Support bilingual outreach, low-income access, and Title I school field trips , ensuring underserved families benefit both onsite and offsite.

, ensuring underserved families benefit both onsite and offsite. Enable STEAM workshops, parenting resources, and sensory-friendly programming —enriching childhood learning in Fort Bend County.

—enriching childhood learning in Fort Bend County. Reinforce exhibits developed with TEKS and national education standards , so every visit sparks critical thinking in science, math, arts, and more.

, so every visit sparks critical thinking in science, math, arts, and more. Provide access to over 100,000 children and 7,000+ families annually, building lifelong learning and community strength.

