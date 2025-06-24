Sheriff Ed Gonzalez Urges Vigilance During Heightened Threat Conditions

June 23, 2025 — Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is asking residents to do their part to keep Harris County safe in light of a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The Bulletin warns that the ongoing conflict with Iran is causing a heightened threat environment across the nation.

“The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is actively coordinating with public safety partners at all levels of government to identify, assess, and swiftly respond to potential threats against our region,” Sheriff Gonzalez said. “While we’re aware of no credible threats of imminent violence at this moment, we will remain especially vigilant during this time of international conflict. At the same time, we know that our residents are often the best source of key information that we rely upon to keep our community safe.”

Key public safety concerns cited by the Bulletin include domestic violent extremism and retaliatory violence on U.S. soil, anti-Semitic or anti-Israel violence, cyber-attacks targeting U.S. networks, and threats to U.S. government officials.

Sheriff Gonzalez encourages residents to take the following steps: