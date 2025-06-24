Senator Cruz Statement on Iran Regime Attack on American Servicemembers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) issued a statement after the Iranian regime targeted the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar with missiles.

Sen. Cruz said, “The Iranian regime is rogue and illegitimate, and is responsible for the murder, injury, and kidnapping of thousands of Americans. The Ayatollah had come within reach of acquiring a nuclear arsenal until our Israeli allies launched their recent and ongoing operation to end Iran’s nuclear weapons program. This weekend, President Trump took decisive action to fully disable the regime’s main nuclear facilities. The regime is weak, flailing, and lashing out dangerously. If harm comes to an American as a result of their continued violence, I have full confidence that President Trump will again respond decisively.”