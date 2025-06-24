Katy ISD’s Lisa Kassman Named Fellow by Acclaimed International Organization 

KATY, TX [June 23, 2025] – Lisa Kassman, Katy ISD’s executive director of Facilities, Planning and Construction, has been named a Fellow by the Association for Learning Environments (A4LE), a prestigious recognition for the most experienced professionals in school design and construction.

Regarded as a leader among her peers, Kassman was selected through a scrupulous process involving nomination, interviewing and jury deliberation. Fellows are regarded as the most respected members of the organization, and selection is bestowed upon those who best represent the industry.

In addition to being named a Fellow, Kassman was named the 2024 Director of the Year by A4LE.

“I am truly honored to be named a Fellow by A4LE because of the organization’s position as an industry leader worldwide,” said Kassman. “I am particularly proud of this honor because it reflects well on the work we’ve completed here in Katy ISD as we’ve sought to meet the needs of our growing district.”

To be nominated, individuals must have a minimum of 15 consecutive years of membership, a minimum of 20 years of experience in the industry, a record of service as an elected or appointed officer and committee chair, demonstrated knowledge as a subject matter expert and a commitment to sharing this knowledge with other A4LE members. Kassman has served in Katy ISD for more than 25 years and has more than 40 years of design and construction industry experience.

Established in 1921, A4LE is an international professional and trade organization dedicated to improving learning environments for students everywhere, and its members work to build healthy, safe, resilient and sustainable learning spaces.

Lisa Kassman, Katy ISD’s Executive Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction