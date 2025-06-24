Katy ISD Board Approves 2025-26 Compensation Plan

Plan Reflects Increases for Teachers and Staff

KATY, TX [June 23, 2025] – The Katy ISD Board of Trustees has approved the compensation plan for the 2025 – 2026 school year, reinforcing the district’s commitment to attracting and retaining top-tier educators and staff. The plan reflects funding made available through House Bill 2, signed into law by the Texas Governor during the 89th Legislative Session, as well as additional local investments. Together, these resources will support pay increases for teachers and other staff across the district.

Under the compensation structure:

1st – 2nd year classroom teachers will receive a $2,500 stipend funded through the district’s general operating fund.

3rd – 4th year classroom teachers will receive a $2,500 increase through the House Bill 2 Teacher Recruitment Allotment (TRA) (representing approximately 3.8% of the midpoint, based on years of service).

5th year and beyond classroom teachers will receive a $5,000 increase through the TRA (approximately 6 – 7.5% of the midpoint).

Custodial, transportation, cafeteria workers, clerical and other support staff will receive a 3% increase, with 1.3% funded by HB2 and the remaining 1.7% funded by Katy ISD.

Instructional coaches, assistant principals, principals and other schoolwide administrators will receive a 3% increase, funded entirely by Katy ISD.

“This plan is about valuing every member of our staff, and especially our much sought after teachers, whether they’re just beginning their careers or have dedicated decades to public education,” said Katy ISD Board President Lance Redmon. “Our Board believes that recruiting and retaining high-quality educators and staff is essential to student success. We’re proud to invest in our people in a way that reflects that belief.”

House Bill 2’s Teacher Retention Allotment (TRA) was designed to boost the pay of seasoned educators, though the legislation leaves out teachers who are just starting their careers. Recognizing the vital role of early-career teachers, the Katy ISD Board moved to include in its plan a locally-funded $2,500 stipend to account for the contributions and hard work of first- and second-year classroom teachers.

Consistent with previous budget years, the Board’s approval of the 2025-2026 compensation plan mirrors the body’s steadfast commitment to fostering a rewarding environment for all district educators and staff. The plan highlights the Board’s priority to not only retain high-quality personnel, but to ensure the district is positioned to continue to deliver the world class education and learning experiences for which it is known.