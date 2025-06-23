Typhoon Texas to Host Free Swim Lessons Thursday, June 26;

Part of Global Event to Teach Kids Lifesaving Water Safety Skills

KATY, TX (June 23, 2025) – Typhoon Texas will take part in a worldwide effort to raise awareness about water safety by hosting free swim lessons for kids, part of the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, on Thursday, June 26, from 9 – 10 a.m.

This one-day event, launched by the World Waterpark Association in 2010, brings together swim instructors and aquatic facilities around the globe to emphasize the importance of learning to swim.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the number one cause of death for U.S. children ages 1-4 and the second leading cause for ages 5-14.

“Our mission is to help families stay safe and confident in the water,” said John Pham, vice president of marketing for Typhoon Texas. “The event is more than just a lesson. It’s a fun, hands-on way to introduce water safety to children in an environment they already enjoy.”

The event is free for all participants and observers. Registration starts at 9 a.m. at the park. Visit www.typhoontexas.com/houston/events and click on World’s Largest Swimming Lesson for details.

After the lesson, all participants and observers must exit the park. However, those who attend the morning event will have the option to return later starting at 10:30 a.m. and enjoy full access to the waterpark for a special $39.99 admission. This offer is valid only on June 26, 2025, and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway. Free onsite parking, free tubes and free life jackets are available.