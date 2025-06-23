TWC Launches New Grant to Address Workforce Readiness Gaps

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is now accepting applications for Skills for Success, a special initiative with Texas State Technical College (TSTC) designed to equip Texas workers with essential workforce readiness skills.

“TWC is proud to partner with TSTC on Skills for Success, a program that directly aligns with our mission to connect Texans with rewarding careers,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “We are committed to ensuring our state’s employers have access to a skilled and adaptable workforce.”

Through the Skills for Success grant, TWC covers all costs of specific TSTC training courses for eligible employers to create customized training packages. Employers of any size can select courses to meet their business and staffing needs. Courses train on skills such as communication, organization, teamwork, problem-solving, critical thinking, digital literacy, conflict resolution, time management, and more.

“Skills for Success isn’t just a training program; it’s a launchpad for Texan careers,” said Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “By equipping individuals with essential soft skills, we’re empowering them to earn better wages, secure fulfilling jobs, and build stronger futures for their families and communities.”

Funded through the state’s Skills Development Fund, Skills for Success is available to private employers with full-time employees working anywhere in Texas. By developing and emphasizing the importance of these foundational skills, this program aims to improve employee performance, increase retention rates, and foster a more adaptable workforce to meet the evolving needs of Texas employers.

“Small, medium, and large employers across the state have expressed the need for motivated employees who demonstrate technical and workforce readiness skills, like flexibility, leadership, and attention to detail,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “The Skills for Success program will bridge a skills gap and create a stronger workforce for Texas employers.”

Texas businesses interested in participating in the Skills for Success grant are encouraged to visit www.twc.texas.gov/sfs for the application, course catalog, eligibility requirements, and contact information.