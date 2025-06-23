Sharp Thanks Texas Legislature for Historic Investments in Education, Research, and Service

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Chancellor John Sharp today thanked Texas lawmakers for delivering significant funding increases to The Texas A&M University System during the 89th Legislative Session. Sharp said the funding will strengthen the System’s ability to serve Texas and meet the needs of its people, from higher education and health care to emergency response and workforce development.

Students and their parents should be glad to know that lawmakers continued the freeze on undergraduate, in-state tuition and mandatory academic fees through the 2026–27 biennium, reinforcing their commitment to affordability.

“These investments are a sign of trust — and they allow us to do more of what we do best: serve this state,” Sharp said.

“We are deeply grateful to the Legislature, especially Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dustin Burrows. And we thank Governor Greg Abbott for signing this budget and continuing to champion public higher education across Texas.”

Support for Our Universities

Texas A&M System universities received a $60.4 million increase in formula funding, part of a $226.5 million statewide increase to support instruction, operations, infrastructure and research. The Legislature also maintained performance-based funding for regional universities.

Higher Education Fund (HEF) appropriations for the System’s eligible universities increased by nearly $20 million annually, helping address capital, library, and equipment needs.

Targeted Investments in Academic Programs

Lawmakers also approved key program-specific funding across the System’s campuses, including:

$6 million for Corps of Cadets uniforms and $1.2 million for the Hollingsworth Center for Ethical Leadership at Texas A&M University

$5 million for the Veterinary Emergency Response Team

$16 million for the Maritime Academy and $7 million for the Institute for Disaster Resilient Texas at Texas A&M-Galveston

$5 million for a College of Osteopathic Medicine planning study at Tarleton

$5 million for rural nursing and health programs at Texas A&M-Kingsville

$3 million for civil engineering and computer science at Texas A&M International

$4 million for a behavioral health initiative at West Texas A&M

$2 million to expand the Military Talent Pipeline at Texas A&M–Central Texas

$1 million for juvenile justice initiatives at Prairie View A&M

Health Science Center Enhancements

The Texas A&M Health Science Center received $17.7 million in additional formula funding to support enrollment and performance growth. The Legislature also appropriated $15 million for the Rural Health Engagement Program and $5.9 million to expand dental education and clinic operations.

Agency and Systemwide Support

Texas A&M System state agencies received critical support for public safety, emergency management, and innovation. Key appropriations include:

$257 million for wildfire suppression aircraft and $236 million to strengthen the Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Grant Program through the Texas A&M Forest Service

$135 million for regional emergency operations centers and $10 million for facilities in Potter and Jackson counties through the Texas Division of Emergency Management

$55 million for Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station’s IGNITE initiative in artificial intelligence

$5 million for advanced workforce training through Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

$25 million for improvements to Easterwood Airport’s runway

$59.8 million to support the Bush Combat Development Center

$25 million for student support initiatives at Texas A&M–Victoria

$2 million for a new targeted college visit program to expand access and outreach

The Legislature provided a boost in group insurance support to keep pace with rising health care costs. The A&M System will see an overall increase of $71.8 million to help cover these costs.

“This funding reflects what the Legislature sees in us: a System that delivers for Texas,” Chancellor Sharp said. “It’s our job to take these resources and turn them into results — for students, for families, and for the future of this state.”

About The Texas A&M University System

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation, with a budget of $7.3 billion. Through a statewide network of 12 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, Texas A&M-Fort Worth, and the Texas A&M-RELLIS campus, the A&M System educates more than 165,000 students and reaches more than 25 million people annually through service and outreach programs. System-wide, research and development expenditures exceed $1.5 billion annually.