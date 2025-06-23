MISSION BEND BRANCH LIBRARY HOSTS SUMMER FAMILY MOVIE SERIES

The Youth Services department at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Mission Branch Library will feature a free “Summer Blockbuster Bash” movie series for families with kids of all ages on Fridays in July. The movies will begin at 2:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 8421 Addicks Clodine Road.

The July schedule of film showings is as follows:

July 11 – Released in 2014, this animated, action-packed, comedy-adventure film was adapted from a popular Marvel Comics series by Disney Animation Studios. When a criminal plot threatens the hi-tech metropolis of San Fransokyo, brilliant young robotics whiz Hiro Hamada leaps into action with his tech-savvy friends and his inflatable robot companion, Baymax. This film is rated PG.

July 25 – This animated feature stars Steve Carell as Gru, an evil villain who is determined to steal the moon. His wicked plans are thwarted, however, when he encounters the immense will of three orphaned girls who look at him and see something that no one else has seen – a potential dad. This movie is rated PG.

The movies are free and open to the public. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

The libraries’ licensing agreement for public showing of films prohibits them from releasing the name of the movie outside of the library. For more information about the featured movies, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbendlibraries.gov), or call the Mission Bend Branch Library (832-471-5900) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).