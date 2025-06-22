Senator Cruz Statement on U.S. Striking Iranian Regime Nuclear Infrastructure 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) issued a statement following U.S. strikes on Iranian regime nuclear infrastructure.

Sen. Cruz said, “I commend our pilots and servicemembers, our intelligence personnel, President Trump, and his national security staff on tonight’s successful and critical operation.

“The prospect of the Iranian regime acquiring nuclear weapons represents the most acute immediate threat to America and our allies. When the Ayatollah chants ‘Death to America,’ he means it, and the reason he is building nuclear weapons is because he intends to use them. President Trump has consistently and unequivocally stated that those threats cannot be countered without dismantling the Iranian regime’s enrichment capacity. The President and his negotiators spent two months exploring whether the regime would agree to a negotiated settlement that met America’s national security needs. At the end of that period, Iranian regime officials declared that instead of agreeing to a deal they would open a new enrichment facility and install more advanced centrifuges.

“After that declaration, our Israeli allies launched a preemptive attack against the regime and its nuclear infrastructure, which was enormously successful but could not disable the nuclear activities at Fordow, an underground enrichment bunker built into a mountain which was legitimized by the catastrophic Obama-Iran nuclear deal. As long as Iran was able to access and conduct activities at Fordow, they could still rush to build a nuclear arsenal. Tonight’s actions have gone far in foreclosing that possibility, and countering the apocalyptic threat posed by an Iranian nuclear arsenal.”