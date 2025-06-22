Commissioner Meyers celebrates his 3rd Annual International Yoga Day with residents

Sugar Land, Texas (June 21, 2025) ­- Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers hosted dozens of people celebrating International Yoga Day on Saturday in Sugar Land.

Meyers took part in the session as professional certified yoga instructors led participants through a workout that began at 8 a.m. at the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Annex, at 151 Stadium Drive.

“My office organizes this event each year because I’ve seen firsthand how yoga brings our diverse community together in a meaningful way,” Meyers said. “When we practice yoga as neighbors, we’re not just improving our physical health – we’re strengthening the bonds that make Fort Bend County such a special place to live.”

Yoga is an ancient practice with roots in India that encompasses physical, mental, and spiritual disciplines. Derived from the Sanskrit language, the term ‘yoga’ means to join or unite, representing the harmony between body and consciousness. This timeless practice has evolved into various forms and continues to gain popularity across the globe.

“This is my third year hosting this celebration, and each time I’m reminded why it’s so important to continue this tradition,” Meyers added. “Yoga teaches us patience, mindfulness, and respect for one another – values that we need more of in our community and our world.”

The United Nations recognized yoga’s universal significance when it designated June 21st as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014. This international observance seeks to promote global awareness of yoga’s numerous health and wellness benefits.

People of all ages took part in the celebration.

“Yoga is for everyone regardless of age, fitness level, or background – making it a truly inclusive practice for global participation,” Meyers said.