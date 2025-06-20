Spectrum Fusion presents “Fusion Filmmakers: A 6-Week Course for Aspiring Creators on the Autism Spectrum”

Sessions are every Monday and Wednesday, running from June 30th through August 4th

HOUSTON, June 19, 2025 – Spectrum Fusion, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating employment opportunities for autistic adults in media production, announces “Fusion Filmmakers: A 6-Week Course for Aspiring Creators on the Autism Spectrum.”

This 6-week summer program begins on Monday, June 30th, and runs every Monday through August 4th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering participants a hands-on introduction to the basics of filmmaking. The course takes place at the Spectrum Fusion offices in the Westbury area at Chancellor’s Family Center, 6525 Dumfries Dr., Houston, TX 77036.

Whether someone is picking up a camera for the first time or exploring their passion for video production, this class will give participants the confidence and technical skills needed to kickstart their filmmaking journey. Fusion Filmmakers is ideal for anyone with a passion for storytelling – students, hobbyists, or people eager to explore the magic of visual media. No prior experience is required.

Led by a seasoned Spectrum Fusion Media Production instructor with more than 12 years of experience teaching at UH-Downtown, students receive expert guidance in a supportive and collaborative environment. Each session is designed to cover key aspects of the craft, including storytelling, cinematography, editing, and more.

“We are thrilled to offer this course to community members who can learn the basics of filmmaking from our talented media professional, Mason Rankin,” says Dr. Heidi Ham, founder and Executive Director of Spectrum Fusion.

“Additionally, I am pleased to share that we are partnering with HCC (Houston Community College) Pathways to Success, and they are sending their students on the autism spectrum to Spectrum Fusion,” says Ham.

Course Highlights:

Learn filmmaking fundamentals.

Hands-on projects for practical experience.

Guidance from an experienced industry instructor.

Supportive environment fostering creativity and collaboration.

Spaces are limited, so we encourage people to sign up now for this opportunity to jumpstart their journey into filmmaking. Join us and discover how to bring your stories to life on screen. The cost of the course is $400, with sliding scales available.

Go to mediatteam@spectrumfusion.org to register for the course.

To learn more about Spectrum Fusion, including ways to donate or volunteer, please visit www.spectrumfusion.org.