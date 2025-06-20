LIBRARIES TO CLOSE IN OBSERVANCE OF INDEPENDENCE DAY HOLIDAY

All branches of Fort Bend County Libraries — which includes the Cinco Ranch Branch Library, the Fulshear Branch Library, and the Mission Bend Branch Library — will be closed Friday through Sunday, July 4-6, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Regular library hours will resume on Monday, July 7.

The online library is always open at www.fortbendlibraries.gov for streaming movies, downloading ebooks, e-audiobooks, or music, or using the research databases.

For more information, contact the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).