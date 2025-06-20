Libraries Support Aspiring Writers with Monthly Workshops

Fort Bend County Libraries presents workshops each month that encourage fledgling writers, or anyone who has ever wanted to write a novel, to take the plunge and pursue their dreams in a helpful, supportive environment.

Throughout the month of July, Fort Bend County Libraries will host programs that are intended to encourage new writers by providing tips and tricks, writing and publishing advice, and support from other aspiring novelists.

These programs are free and open to the public.

Prose Pros Writing Group– Monday, July 7, 6:00-7:30 pm, Cinco Ranch Branch Library (2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy)

Get some quality writing time during this designated period set aside for writers. Bring a laptop and anything else needed for writing, and the library will provide quiet space, power outlets, and chairs. During the latter half of the evening, participants will have an opportunity to share their manuscripts with others and get constructive feedback. Registration is not required.

Writer’s Block– Monday, July 14, 6:00 pm, Mission Bend Branch Library (8421 Addicks Clodine Road)

Unlock that writer’s block at this monthly gathering of writing enthusiasts of all skill levels. Get tips on mastering the basics of writing, exploring themes, and learning new techniques that will help the imagination break free of barriers and soar to new heights. This group meets on the second Monday of every month. It is recommended for adults and teens aged 16 and up. Registration is not required.

Story Spinners Writing Club– Thursday, July 17, 5:30-8:30 pm, George Memorial Library (1001 Golfview, Richmond)

From beginning blogger to published novelist, writers of all genres and experience levels are welcome to write, share, learn, support, network, and critique each other’s work at this monthly meeting. Writing prompts, brainteasers, and brief exercises will be available to ignite the imaginations of any and all wordsmiths who wish to hone their craft. This program is recommended for adults and teens aged 14 and up. Registration is recommended.

For more information, or to sign up for the programs requiring registration, see Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select the library, and choose the program on the online calendar, or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).