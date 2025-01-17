Fort Bend Christian Academy Announces Appointment of Stephen Novotny as New Head of School

Sugar Land, Texas — Fort Bend Christian Academy (FBCA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Novotny as its next Head of School, following an extensive nationwide search. Joining the school in the coming months, Stephen will bring exceptional leadership skills and decades of experience in Christian education to FBCA.

Stephen Novotny is a nationally respected leader in Christian education, public policy, law, and organizational governance. His career reflects a steadfast commitment to advancing Christian values and educational excellence. Currently based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Stephen serves as Special Advisor and Senior Consultant with Graybeal and Associates, where he supports Christian schools and nonprofit organizations nationwide in areas such as strategic planning, policy governance training, operational best practices, and safeguarding religious freedom. Previously, he held the role of Vice President of Public Policy and General Counsel for the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI), one of the largest Christian school associations in the world.

Stephen is well-acquainted with Texas and the greater Houston area, having served as Head of School at Cypress Christian School from 2009 to 2019. Under his leadership, the school experienced significant growth in academic quality, enrollment, operational strength, and mission fulfillment. His decade-long tenure at Cypress Christian School left a lasting positive impact on the school community.

Stephen holds a Juris Doctorate from Baylor University, with postgraduate work in Theology and Biblical Studies, and a Bachelor of Science degree from Liberty University, where he was recognized as a Distinguished Military Graduate. A former U.S. Army platoon leader, Stephen’s military service earned him an Army Commendation Medal for leadership. Before transitioning into Christian ministry and education, Stephen served as legal counsel for ExxonMobil and other private businesses and nonprofit organizations. He is an active member of both the Texas and Washington State Bars.

Stephen and his wife, Rachel, are proud parents of two sons, Calvin and Clayton, who both served as U.S. Army Airborne Rangers. Calvin is now a Houston police officer and resides in Hockley, Texas, with his family, while Clayton is a student at the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs.

Reflecting on his appointment, Stephen shared, “My wife Rachel and I felt a strong sense of resonance, connection, and confirmation after meeting with the board, the Interim Head of School, the Executive Leadership team, and the FBCA community. We are excited about what God may do in this new chapter and consider it a distinct privilege to serve in advancing FBCA’s great mission. May God guide us all in this important work we will do together.”

Over the coming months, Stephen will work closely with the Board of Trustees, the Interim Head of School, and school leadership to ensure a smooth transition. Stephen and Rachel plan to relocate to the Fort Bend area during the spring semester of 2025, and he will assume full responsibilities as Head of School no later than July 1, 2025.

Fort Bend Christian Academy expresses gratitude to the FBCA community for their prayers and support during this search process and asks for continued prayers for Stephen and Rachel as they prepare to join the FBCA family.

Fort Bend Christian Academy is a premier private school located in the heart of Sugar Land, Texas, dedicated to providing a rigorous, Christ-centered education that prepares students for college and life. For more information, visit FortBendChristian.org.

(photo provided publication use)