Who wants my old stuff? Everybody!

The baby boom generation has accumulated tons of stuff. Some have lived through such major events as the 1950s, the Assassination of President Kennedy, and the Vietnam War prompting them to keep many quality items for “a rainy day.” Family heirlooms, cherished keepsakes, and objects that spark memories are saved in closets, attics, basements, storage lockers, and garages all in anticipation of leaving them to children and/or grandchildren.

Fast forward to the 2020s. There are so many people trying to downsize, declutter, and liquidate stuff. Some want to unburden adult children and grandchildren of the old stuff. Some are ready to trash perfectly good items. They know they want to downsize but they don’t know where, or more importantly, how to start.

Many so-called experts say that no one wants any of this vintage stuff. In fact, I spoke to an estate attorney recently who just wrote every old object off without a second thought. He said, “Oh, nobody wants anybody else’s old stuff. It’s all just junk to them.” I nearly jumped across the table to correct him. This is certainly not the case if you ask those who are knowledgeable on the subject.

Where does this “unwanted” stuff end up? In thrift stores, which are some of the largest retail stores in business today. And, who do I find shopping at thrift stores seeking out bargains? Young adults, that’s who. They are shopping for art, antiques, and collectibles in thrift stores, antique malls, and vintage shops trying to find cool, old stuff on the cheap. Some of this stuff will end up in the trash. Some of this stuff will be donated to charities. Some of it will become inventory for the enormous and ever-growing online reselling business. Resellers and my students who are working on online platforms like eBay, Etsy, Mercari, Facebook marketplace, and Poshmark to sell off old stuff for a profit. The stuff is out there and so are the bargains. I highlight what to buy on my “Real Bargains” videos so you can see what you shouldn’t pass up.

One of the fastest growing businesses in the United States are thrift stores like Goodwill, Salvation Army, St. Vincent de Paul, Savers, etc. Thrift stores offer quality donated items for very low prices. Stores are packed with shoppers, especially in affluent towns and cities, where the best stuff is on the shelves. Many people are picking up treasures and cashing in online. I share my straightforward advice and twenty-five years of experience as a professional appraiser with followers and class members so they can learn how to sell old stuff for profit. I help them identify valuable objects dating back decades and even centuries. I tell people what to pick up for a fast flip and when you can safely toss an item without losing money. Don’t be convinced that no one wants grandma’s antique china, vintage Lladro collectibles, or old-fashioned handbag. Vintage is today’s buzz word. And thrift stores have vintage stuff in excess.

What do you need to know about downsizing? Don’t be hasty when it comes to tossing aside old objects. Ask around before you trash that Tonka toy truck, Barbie doll shoes, Trifari costume jewelry bracelet, coffee grinder, Judith Leiber purse, or crystal perfume bottle. You’ll be surprised at the value it holds for many young people—some of them might even be related to you.

