The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Pledges a Historic $28 Million to Support Student Success in 2025

DEC. 3, 2024 — HOUSTON — Today, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials proudly announce their 2025 educational commitment of $28,058,754, reaching new heights in support of Texas youth and education programs. This commitment will bring the Rodeo’s total commitment to Texas education to more than $632 million since 1932.

The Rodeo’s 2025 educational commitment will award $14.7 million in scholarships, more than

$9.7 million to junior show exhibitors, more than $3 million in educational program grants and more than $481,000 to graduate assistantship programs across Texas.

“As one of the core missions of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, being able to support Texas youth and education is one of our most prized achievements,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “It is because of our over 35,000 volunteers, donors, partners, sponsors, and Houston community who support our mission year-round that allow us to continue to grow the Rodeo’s charitable mission, allowing both the organization and Texas students to achieve the extraordinary.”

2025 Educational Commitment:

Scholarships……………………………………………………………………… $14,718,000

Junior Show Exhibitors…………………………………………………………. $9,764,100

Educational Program Grants…………………………………………………. $3,095,554

Graduate Assistantships………………………………………………………….. $481,100

Total……………………………………………………………………………….. $28,058,754

Scholarships

Scholarships include Houston-area Rodeo Scholars, Texas 4-H, Texas FFA, Achievement and Vocational scholarships. More than 800 scholarships will be awarded through the Rodeo’s scholarship programs in 2024. As one of the largest scholarship providers in the U.S., the Rodeo has presented more than 22,000 scholarships valued at more than $305 million since 1932.

Rodeo scholarship applications will be open between Dec. 16, 2024, and Jan. 31, 2025. For full eligibility requirements, or to apply online, click here.

Junior Show Exhibitors

Education stretches to the livestock show stage as well. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo supports Texas 4-H and FFA exhibitors who compete in the world’s largest livestock show. Thanks to the Rodeo’s generous donors, who also support the exhibitors’ projects, the participants who place are awarded a guaranteed premium, ranging between $2,200 and $75,000, based on category. These exhibitors include those from the junior show who participate in the 2025 Houston Livestock Show, including calf scramble contestants. Since 1932, nearly $218 million has been committed to exhibitors through premiums and calf scramble certificates.

Educational Program Grants

Grants are awarded to 501(c)(3) charities and accredited institutions of higher education that align with the Rodeo’s mission. The Rodeo’s 2025 grant recipients include the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation, NASA/Johnson Space Center, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Schreiner University, Prairie View A&M University, Brookwood Community, The Children’s Museum of Houston, Camp for All, Boys and Girls Clubs, Houston Grand Opera, Houston SPCA, Houston Zoo, YMCA of Greater Houston, University of Houston Downtown and dozens more. To view the complete list, click here. Since the first grant was awarded in 1990, the Rodeo has presented over $92 million in research, grants and educational programs to more than 100 organizations and institutions in Texas.

Graduate Assistantships

Funds are awarded to graduate assistantship programs at 11 Texas universities, with each university responsible for administration and student selection. The awarded universities for 2024 include: Angelo State University, Sam Houston State University, Stephen F. Austin State University, Sul Ross State University, Tarleton State University, Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University – Commerce, Texas A&M University – Kingsville, Texas State University, Texas Tech University and West Texas A&M University. Since the 1970s, more than $16 million has been awarded to graduate assistantship programs in Texas.

About the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $630 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2025 Rodeo is scheduled for March 4 – 23. The 2025 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 27 – March 1. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com or the RODEOHOUSTON app and follow @RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.