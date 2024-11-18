TWC Celebrates Apprenticeship Week

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is celebrating Texas Apprenticeship Week from Nov. 17-23, 2024. The initiative will highlight the benefits of apprenticeships for both employers and workers. Events throughout the week will be held to recognize businesses, schools, and partner organizations that support apprenticeships.

“Apprenticeships allow Texans the opportunity to earn while they learn valuable skills businesses are looking for,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The training and education offered through these programs benefit Texans preparing for a rewarding career.”

Governor Greg Abbott launched this year’s Texas Apprenticeship Week with a proclamation recognizing how apprenticeships drive workforce and economic development. The statewide event encourages Texas businesses to use these customizable training programs to attract and retain skilled workers.

“By combining the benefits of classroom learning and hands-on experience, apprenticeships produce a more versatile and skilled workforce for our growing Texas economy,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “TWC is dedicated to building and expanding support for apprenticeships that place Texans on well-paid, high-quality career paths.”

There are currently 945 registered apprenticeship programs in the state, with over 35,500 active participants. In 2024, TWC received over $8.8 million in Apprenticeship Expansion grant funding from the U.S. Department of Labor. Through the Apprenticeship Expansion program, TWC awards funding to organizations like community colleges and workforce development boards, which then partner with businesses to create new apprenticeship programs and employment opportunities.

“Apprenticeships are a proven tool among many that employers can use to train and develop skilled workers for their business needs,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Joe Esparza. “I encourage Texas employers to explore the industry recognized apprenticeship program, giving them the flexibility to build a talent pipeline that fits their business goals.”

TWC programs such as ApprenticeshipTexas offer resources to help local businesses and industry groups create and expand apprenticeship programs. Employers seeking information on building the core components of an apprenticeship training program should contact TWC at ApprenticeshipTexas@twc.texas.gov or visit TWC’s ApprenticeshipTexas website.