10th Annual Graeme’s Run

What: Graeme’s Run

Where: No Label Brewery (5351 1st St, Katy, TX 77493)

Why: To fund research for congenital heart defects which affects 1 in 100 babies.

How: Register — The Graeme McDaniel Foundation

This will be our 10th year, and the date is set for February 22, 2025 (February is heart awareness month). Our 10th Graeme’s Run will be full of fun activities for everyone! We will have a 5K and a 1-mile family walk in Old Katy starting and ending at No Label Brewery.

We know everyone loves a good fun run, especially one that is close to home and brings awareness and funds to such a great cause. After losing our heart warrior to congenital heart defects, we decided to have a family run/walk to celebrate our angel and make a difference. Our 8th Annual Graeme’s Run had over 1,800 participants attend and $200,000 was raised! Our participants can expect to enjoy lots of fun family activities, live music, and generously donated food and drinks from local restaurants. The continued support of many giving sponsors makes Graeme’s Run a success.