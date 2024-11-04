Jazz, Movies, and Family Stories: A Conversation with Terence Blanchard

THIS FRIDAY, NOV. 8, 2024.

“Terence Blanchard told one scribe, ‘Music and art have the power to change hearts and souls.’

That sums up his social and spiritual mission.” – Dan Oulette

HOUSTON (Nov. 4 ) – Both UHD President Loren J. Blanchard and his cousin, Grammy Award-winning, NEA Jazz Master Terence Blanchard seek to change lives—one through music, the other through higher education. Now the UHD community and public are invited to join them for an intimate conversation during which they will discuss Terence’s groundbreaking career as a jazz trumpeter and composer of opera and more than 75 scores for film and television while reminiscing about the past and sharing family stories.

Slated for 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8, “A Conversation with Terence Blanchard” is part of the 2024 Fall President’s Lecture Series and will be held in the TDECU Tour Room in the Welcome Center of UHD, 201 Girard. KTSU 90.9 General Manager Ernest Walker will join the two cousins on stage and moderate the conversation. The event is free and open to the public with a complimentary lunch provided and RSVP required. https://uhdforms.formstack.com/forms/pls_fireside_chat_terence_blanchard

This conversation will offer the rare opportunity to be up close and personal with an eight-time Grammy Award-winning and two-time Oscar-nominated composer. Blanchard, who created the soundtrack for every Spike Lee movie since 1991, as well as the music scores for such powerful films as “The Woman King,” “Harriet,” and “One Night in Miami,” also made history in 2021 as the first African American composer to premiere an original opera at the Metropolitan Opera with “Fire Shut Up in My Bones.”

The following evening, 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at UH’s Cullen Performance Hall, Terence Blanchard is performing a concert of his original film scores in honor of UHD’s 50th anniversary on the invitation of Dr. Blanchard. “TERENCE BLANCHARD LIVE FOR UHD: Film Scores, Jazz and Beyond” will feature music from “Mo Better Blues,” “Malcolm X,” “Inside Man,” “Harriet,” and more. Joining him on stage will be his own band, The E-Collective, plus student musicians from the UH Moores School of Music. This concert is funded in part by a City Initiative grant from the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance.

Seats are limited for “A Conversation with Terence Blanchard”! RSVP today to secure your spot.

Tickets are still available for “TERENCE BLANCHARD LIVE FOR UHD: Film Scores, Jazz and Beyond.”