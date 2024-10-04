Calling all Pecan Growers!

Pecan entries are now being accepted for the Fort Bend County Pecan Show. All pecan growers in Fort Bend County are encouraged to enter their crop. Whether one tree or many, everyone is encouraged to enter. Forty-five pecans from one tree are required to enter. Neighboring counties of Fort Bend that do not have their own county pecan show are invited to participate in this show.

Pecan entries will be accepted until Wednesday, November 13, by 3:00 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife – Fort Bend County Extension Office (Annex Building), 1436 Band, Rosenberg, Texas. All results will be exhibited at the Pecan Harvest Festival in Richmond on Saturday, November 23, 2024.

To see the Pecan Show flyer, rules and more details, please visit https://fortbend.agrilife.org/event/fort- bend-county-pecan-show-entry-deadline/ or contact Lorraine Niemeyer at Lorraine.Niemeyer@ag.tamu.edu or 281-633-7033.