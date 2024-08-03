Sunday, September 29, 6 p.m. central, online

Birds are all around us. They are seen and heard every day. Too often they can become just part of the landscape and overlooked. However, research and real life experience shows that birds can play a key role in restoring our mental and physical well-being. Journey with Mary Anne Morris of Wild Bird Adventures into the world of birds and discover how important they are to our survival on planet earth. Time for interactive Q&A with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-feathered-adventure-tickets-970855062627. This program will be recorded and the recording distributed to all registrants. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.