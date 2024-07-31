Embrace August on Galveston Island

Fireworks, Sandcastles, Movies and Music Await You

GALVESTON ISLAND, Texas (July 30, 2024) – School will start before we know it — the summer days are slowly slipping away. Make the most of them with a visit to Galveston Island and weekends full of free, fun activities, live music, movies, plus Sunday Fundays featuring fireworks and more.

If rainy weather and storms put a dent in your summer travel plans, renew them with a visit to Galveston Island!

NEW! FREE!

Sunday Fireworks Shows

Date: Aug. 4,11 and 31

Time: Dusk

Where: On the beach at 37th and Seawall Blvd.

Admission: Free

Description: Celebrate the last weeks of summer vacation with fireworks shows along the Gulf of Mexico. The 15-minute shows will begin at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.) and will be visible east and west of 37th along the seawall.

NEW! FREE!

Back to School Bucket List Challenge

Date: Aug. 1-19

Time: Times vary

Admission: Free

Description: Head to the Galveston Island Visitor Information Center, 2228 Ship Mechanic’s Row from Aug. 1-19, and pick up the Galveston Island Back-to-School Bucket List passport. The passport also includes a listing of local businesses offering special discounts for challenge participants. Complete at least six of the 10 items on the list, then return the completed list to the Visitor Center to receive a prize.

Beats on the Beach & Fireworks at Moody Gardens

Date: Aug. 3

Time: Music 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Admission: $10 for children, $15 for adults

Description: Beats on the Beach is a family-friendly event that gives guests the opportunity to get up and dance to the sounds of live music. They can also relax at the white-sand beach or lounge in the lazy river. The last blast for the summer season, the event ends with fireworks lighting up the sky over Offats Bayou.

Shows at The Grand 1894 Opera House

Date: Aug. 3, Aug. 10, Sept. 14

Time: 8 p.m.

Admission: Ticket prices vary

The Grand 1894 Opera House is Texas’ official opera house. No seat is more than 70 feet from the stage offering patrons an intimate entertainment experience. Upcoming performances include Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles on Aug. 3, The Artist and the Astronaut on Aug. 10 and Johnny Mathis: The Voice of Romance Tour on Sept. 14.

FREE!

Sandcastle Lessons

Date: Aug. 3, 10,17, 24 and 31

Time: 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

Where: East Beach

Admission: Free

Description: Budding architects can learn how to build sandcastles from the pros during free sandcastle lessons taking place at East Beach every Saturday through Labor Day weekend. Some supplies are provided, but participants are encouraged to bring beach buckets and shovels.

FREE!

Family Beach Challenge

Date: Aug. 11 and Sept. 8

Time: 11 a.m.

Where: Stewart Beach

Admission: Free

Description: The Galveston Family Beach Challenge returns to Stewart Beach this season. The Challenge is an obstacle course allowing families to compete at 14 stations including limbo, giant Jenga, beach soccer, sack races and more. Winners stand to receive valuable gift certificates. Registration can be found at www.galvestonchallenge.com.

FREE!

Artist Boat Bucket Brigade

Date: Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day

Time: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Where: East Beach

Description: Learn about Galveston’s coastal environment and its creatures and features. Artist Boat’s Bucket Brigade provides hands-on tours at East Beach that are educational and fun for ocean lovers of all ages. The tours investigate topics including Galveston’s water, its ecology, and the importance of keeping the beaches clean.

FREE!

Strand Summer Series – Music Night at Saengerfest Park

Date: Aug. 3 and Sept. 14

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Saengerfest Park, Strand at 23rd St.

Description: As part of its Summer Strand Series, the Galveston Historical Foundation presents free live music in the heart of Historic Downtown Galveston. Dale Watson & His Lone Stars is the featured act on Aug. 3. Galveston, India Tigers in Texas, and Kevin Anthony & G-Town will take the stage Sept. 14.

FREE!

Strand Summer Series – Movie Night at Hendley Green

Date: Aug. 10 and Sept. 7

Time: Dusk

Where: Hendley Green, Strand at 21st St.

Description: Catch the movie Wonka at Hendley Green in the heart of Galveston’s Historic Downtown District. Barbie is the featured film on Sept. 7. The movie night is part of the Galveston Historical Foundation’s Summer Strand Series.

NEW! FREE!

Sunset & Sounds

Date: Aug. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: Rooftop at Hotel Lucine

Description: The Hotel Lucine offers a summer concert series featuring some of the state’s finest musicians. For the schedule, visit www.hotellucine.com.

