ACHIEVE Fort Bend County Distributes Record Number of Free Books to Incoming 2nd Grade Students

2,337 Students in EVERY Fort Bend County Elementary School Received 10 Books Each

Date – Sugar Land – Thanks to loyal and generous patrons, as well as community and school partners of literacy, ACHIEVE Fort Bend County’s Summer Reading Program, gave 23,337 age-appropriate books to exiting first grade students in an effort to help boost reading skills over the summer months in preparation for second grade. Since the program’s inception nine years ago, more than 10,000 English- and Spanish-speaking first grade students and families in Fort Bend County elementary schools have been given more than 106,000 books.

“We are beyond grateful to our generous donors who made it possible to increase the number of students reached by 24 percent compared to last year,” said James Patterson, ACHIEVE Fort Bend County board president. “Their contributions allowed us to give books to 2,337 incoming second graders in EVERY elementary school in Fort Bend County, a first since we started the program.”

Why improve or maintain reading skills for incoming 2nd graders?

Studies indicate that reading skills of students from low-income households slide back a few months during the summer months. Children struggling to read at an early age are unlikely to flourish in schools thus negatively affecting life overall, including their health and the economy. As a result, ACHIEVE’s Summer Reading Program was launched nine years ago to help fill a critical gap for students who need extra reading help and may not have access to books at home, much less books they are interested in at their reading level.

Students are identified by teachers and administrators, and qualified educators select books that represent the reading level, language and interest of each child so that they can be inspired to read the books. Board Member and retired Reading Specialist, Cathy Duvall, and volunteers sorted more than 23,000 books and assembled personalized book bags for each child. District personnel, ACHIEVE Board Members and local Constables coordinated the delivery of books to the students in May.

“We have been steadfast in our mission to give children the reading skills necessary to graduate from high school and become successful contributors to our community,” concluded Patterson. “But we couldn’t do it without our generous community, including individual donors, corporate sponsorships, foundations and grants. On behalf of the ACHIEVE Fort Bend County Board of Directors, I want to recognize and thank those who

have invested in our children’s future – The George Foundation, Fort Bend Junior Service League, Fred and Mabel Parks Foundation Exchange Club of Sugar Land, and the CenterPoint Energy Foundation, for their continued support. The success of our program depends on the combined efforts of these supporters, community volunteers, including the Fort Bend County Constable Offices, and school administrators.”

About ACHIEVE Fort Bend County

To learn more about ACHIEVE Fort Bend County’s Summer Reading Program, or to make a donation, visit the ACHIEVE Facebook Page or email achievefbcreading@gmail.com.

Photo: #1 – Precinct 2 – Deputy Constable Theresa Gibson and Assistant Chief Pennie Jackson – Gathering books for delivery

Photo #2 – Precinct 1 – Deputy Constable Litvik and Deputy Constable Atkins – Delivery books to outgoing First Graders